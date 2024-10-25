Kevin Harrington Launches "From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success”, with Brenda Nagle

FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is excited to announce the release of his latest book, From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, which features the transformative journey of Brenda C. Nagle. A former RN and Financial Advisor, Brenda began teaching Infinite Possibilities, a New York Times bestseller by Mike Dooley, at the Adult Correctional Institution, Rhode Island.Recognizing the need for a more tailored approach, Nagle adapted the material into Infinitely Free To Be, a cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically for the incarcerated and those reentering society. This innovative program continues to empower individuals today, offering both correspondence and digital interactive formats.This book brings together actionable strategies from Harrington, Nagle, and other experts to guide entrepreneurs toward achieving extraordinary success.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DoragePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffDesigned to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Kevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Brenda C. Nagle:Former RN and Financial Advisor, Brenda, is a certified trained individual, who started teaching Infinite Possibilities, a New York Times Bestseller, written by Mike Dooley on the campus of the Adult Correctional Institution, Rhode Island. She soon realized it needed to be adapted for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people.Back in 2017, a spark ignited. Brenda saw people yearning to be heard, to have a chance to break free and build a better future. This led to Infinite Possibilities, a program brimming with tools for personal growth. But for it to reach its full potential, it needed a new home. So, with Mike’s blessing, it was transformed into “Infinitely Free To Be”, a cognitive behavioral therapy program designed specifically for those navigating reentry, which continues to be taught today in addition to three other programs. IFTB has been adapted to a correspondence (remote) course as well as a digital interactive program.Additionally, Brenda created lessons-learned.org, a nonprofit community designed to positively affect recidivism.

