ARGENTINIAN URBAN ARTIST TIAGO PZK JOINS FORCES WITH SPANISH SINGER AND PRODUCER RELS B FOR GLOBAL HIT “MI CUARTO”

The Multifaceted Artist Caused Pandemonium in New York City, Shutting Down Canal Street with a Traditional “Asado” Between Fans and Friends.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiago PZK premiered the first glimpse into his upcoming musical project ‘Gotti B’ with the release of “Mi Cuarto,” an irresistible power collaboration featuring Spanish singer and songwriter Rels B. “Mi Cuarto” and its official music video are now available on all digital platforms.

On the genre-busting “Mi Cuarto,” charming synthesizers and rich Afrobeat percussion finds Tiago at ease, confident and lost in his element as he sings through seductive lyrics. The culturally enriched nature of the track carves a path for Rels B’s knack for blurring the lines between genres, pairing the artist’s charismatic flow with sensual beats. Tiago created the track on his own from his home studio, sampling a YouTube beat created by Haitian producer, UGYN, and later on sharing the silky production with Rels B. Shortly after, “Mi Cuarto” was wrapped up and polished by longtime collaborator and colleague Tatool (executive producer of his latest album ‘Gotti A’).

Although minimalist, yet strikingly alluring, the visual companion for “Mi Cuarto” follows both artists in two distinct parts of the world – Tiago PZK in Argentina and Rels B in Spain – as they perform through their verses through nonchalant video cuts. For Tiago’s delivery, Tomi Raimon and Pedro Santos directed their series of visuals, while Luis Moranta (of Wrap Creativo Production Company) led Rels B’s vision.

The release of “Mi Cuarto” arrives on the heels of a buzzing weekend for the Argentinian phenomenon. Tiago PZK’s unstoppable quest for global domination crossed over into the Big Apple this past Saturday as he brought a familiar “asado” to Canal Street for his loyal fans. While enjoying a traditional Argentinian-style barbecue, fans had the opportunity of listening to unreleased music off of his upcoming project, ‘Gotti B,’ and a chance to go head-to-head in a fiery freestyle showdown.

That afternoon, Tiago PZK brought to life an impromptu nearly hour-long performance on the steps of Forsyth Plaza with a dazzling backdrop of the Manhattan Bridge. Amongst the invitees, key industry players weighed in on the action from New York’s hottest bars, including TIME AGAIN, where Tiago took the party inside until later in the evening. Attendees celebrated the new music and enjoyed Fernet con Coca (Fernet and Coke), a beloved Argentinian tradition served in cut open Coca Cola bottles.

Continuing the weekend-long celebration, Tiago made a surprise drop-in and joined fellow friend and colleague María Becerra on stage at Terminal 5 during her concert at the staple venue. The artists brought their smash hit “Entre Nosotros Remix” to life, enthralling a sea of concertgoers with an unforgettable experience.

Earlier this month, Tiago PZK shared the anticipated dates for his upcoming “GOTTI A TOUR,” which has been rescheduled for spring 2025. The artist is currently working on a new musical production to present alongside the tour. Please find the tour dates below.

2024 has undoubtedly become a game-changing year for the multifaceted sensation – having made his blazing MTV Video Music Awards debut with a rendition of his global smash “Alegría.” Joining global superstar Anitta, Tiago made history as the first-ever Argentinian performer in VMAs history. Tiago’s debut for the storied award ceremony followed the groundbreaking success of his latest studio album, ‘GOTTI A.’ The standout “Alegría” has notably amassed over 40.8 million views on YouTube and over 54 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. Listen to ‘GOTTI A’ here.

“GOTTI A” 2024 Tour Date:

November 23 | Mexico City, Mexico – Flow Festival 2024

“GOTTI A” Rescheduled Tour Dates:

February 14 | Madrid, Spain

February 16 | Barcelona, Spain

April 24 | Guatemala

April 25 | San Salvador, El Salvador

April 26 | San José, Costa Rica

April 30 | Lima, Perú

May 10 | Buenos Aires, Argentina

May 16 | Quito, Ecuador

May 18 | Santiago, Chile

June 4 | Torreon, Mexico

June 6 | Querétaro, Mexico

June 7 | San Luis Potosi, Mexico

June 9 | Mérida, Mexico

June 11 | Monterrey, Mexico

June 13 | CDMX, Mexico

June 14 | Leon, México

June 18 | Chicago, USA

June 21 | Brooklyn, USA

June 22 | Philadelphia, USA

June 26 | Washington, USA

June 29 | Nashville, USA

June 27 | Charlotte, USA

June 28 | Atlanta, USA

July 1 | Orlando, USA

July 2 | Miami, USA

July 5 | Houston, USA

July 6 | Dallas, USA

July 8 | El Paso, USA

July 9 | Phoenix, USA

July 10 | Los Angeles, USA

ABOUT TIAGO PZK:

Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, a.k.a Tiago PZK, is an Argentinian recording and performing phenomenon whose standout career has been marked by a blockbuster debut album, hit singles, and sold-out shows. Recognized as a versatile singer/songwriter and recording artist, Tiago PZK has released a stream of chart-topping classics since 2019, ranging from trap to R&B to bachata. And thanks to global blockbuster singles Entre Nosotros Remix, Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, No. 48, and Los Del Espacio, the 23-year-old hitmaker has earned more than 2 billion views, numerous industry awards, and sellout tours. In 2022, Tiago PZK released his debut album Portales, which reached #2 on the Top Global Spotify Albums chart. In just a few hours, he sold out two shows at Movistar Arena (July 30-31, 2022) in Buenos Aires that launched his first tour, “Portales Tour 2022," the three-continent trek across South and North America and Europe boasting more than 50 shows. Tiago PZK also has delivered crowd-pleasing performances during several prestigious awards shows, such Spain’s Los 40 Primavera Pop, Latin American Music Awards, Tu Música Urbano Awards, and Rolling Stone magazine’s inaugural Rolling Stone En Español Awards show. Earlier this year, Tiago PZK released Piel, an electrifying cumbia with Ke Personajes that was a huge smash throughout Latin America and Spain.

ABOUT RELS B:

RELS B AKA Skinny Flakk is a singer and songwriter from Mallorca (Spain) who blends various genres like Afro, R&B, Reggaeton, and Pop. His charismatic voice and unmistakable melodies have captured audiences across the world, making him a part of Spain’s new golden generation. His global hit “cómo dormiste?” released in August 2022, reached number 22 worldwide on Spotify and entered the top 50 in several Latin American countries. It has already achieved Platinum certification in Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. In 2023, during the final leg of his tour, Rels B became the youngest Spanish artist to sell out the iconic Foro Sol in Mexico City. His stunning performance was met with standing ovations from over 65,000 people. "Sin Gato (MIAU!)" was the first preview of this new sound from Rels B, reaching over 20 million streams in its first month across all digital platforms. His latest album, "a new star (1 9 9 3)", has set a new milestone in his career, reaching the Top 1 Global Debut Album on Spotify. In its first 24 hours, it got 14.5 million streams on Spotify, consolidating its position in the top spots of the platform’s global charts. This work is a mix of styles that reflect Rels B’s maturity and versatility, featuring collaborations with artists like Junior H on "Un Desperdicio" and Lia Kali on "La Vida Sin Ti."

Video - Mi Cuarto

