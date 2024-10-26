Mineral Resources and Energy publishes draft Petroleum Products Bill

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published the draft Petroleum Products Bill, 2024 for public comments on 21 October 2024 (see the attached). The draft Petroleum Products Bill (PPB) seeks to repeal and replace the Petroleum Products Act, (Act 120 of 1977).

The purpose of the draft Petroleum Products Bill, 2024 is to streamline the licensing and appeals processes, improve compliance and enforcement by increasing the powers of the Controller, Regional Controllers and inspectors to be able to administer the petroleum products activities effectively. The licensing, compliance, appeals and administration processes are further expanded.

The draft PPB introduces new definitions to clarify the intention of the legislation and remove ambiguity. The draft PPB reaffirms the legislative intent of prohibiting vertical integration and introduces offences for non-compliance with the Act and licence conditions. The draft bill also introduces a new category of wholesaler, traders, and end consumers that may be certified to buy in bulk for own use. The Minister's powers to make regulations regarding financial provisions for rehabilitation are introduced in the draft PPB.

The draft PPB also seeks to strengthen the Petroleum Products Act to contribute towards government priorities on economic transformation and job creation, while also ensuring security of supply of petroleum products and the orderly development of the petroleum products.

The Department invites all interested and affected parties to submit written representations on the draft Petroleum Products Bill, 2024. The draft Bill can be accessed on the following link:

Draft Petroleum Products Bill, 2024

Written comments may be addressed to the Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy either by post at Private Bag X 59, Arcadia, 0007; by hand at Travenna Campus, 71 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria,0002; or by email: petroleum.policy@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Email address:mediadesk@dmre.gov.za