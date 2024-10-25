Minister Ronald Lamola hosts his Ukrainian counterpart for Political Consultations, 28 Oct

Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, for Political Consultations on Monday, 28 October 2024, in Pretoria.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 October 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: OR Tambo Building, DIRCO

For RSVPs, please email Ms Kgopotso Rapakuana on rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za