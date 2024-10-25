ACDelco Uzbekistan Gold Engine Oil

General Motors launched ACDelco, their leading automotive aftermarket spare parts brand, in Uzbekistan. Their first product offering is gold engine oil.

We are so excited to be launching ACDelco in Uzbekistan and to be bringing high-quality parts, and particularly our gold engine oil for aftermarket use, to partners and customers around the country” — William Henrie of Regional Director GMAP / Strategic Markets

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Motors Launches Official ACDelco Aftermarket Brand in Uzbekistan- New non-dexos engine oil launch to ACDelco offerings for Uzbekistan and CIS countries- The design process, development, testing, validation, quality of ACDelco product is backed up by General MotorsGeneral Motors has announced the launch of ACDelco, their leading automotive aftermarket spare parts brand, in Uzbekistan. ACDelco was introduced at Automechanika Tashkent 2024, launching with their aftermarket gold engine oil products.ACDelco introduced their first gold engine oil aftermarket products – a high-quality alternative to original equipment that is backed by General Motors.In Automechanika Tashkent 2024, trade visitors have the opportunity to see the ACDelco brand and its products, as well as meet the ACDelco team.“We are so excited to be launching ACDelco in Uzbekistan and to be bringing our high-quality parts, and particularly our gold engine oil for aftermarket use, to partners and customers around the country, said William Henrie of Regional Director GMAP / Strategic Markets.“For over 100 years, ACDelco has been a global leader in high quality automotive parts and has a reputation for being the number one source of quality auto parts and the go-to brand for the most convenient automotive aftersales service.”ABOUT ACDELCO AROUND THE WORLDACDelco proudly offers more than 90,000 parts across 37 products lines, including but not limited to maintenance parts such as batteries, spark plugs, oil filters, air filters, wiper blades, and brakes, as well as repair parts such as alternators, radiators, and chassis, etc.As a manufacturer of automotive parts for General Motors, there are a wide range of quality products for the automotive aftermarket in ACDelco’s Gold and Silver lines.- ACDelco Gold are high-quality alternatives to GM original equipment parts. They are manufactured to meet the standards of GM vehicles and are backed by GM.- ACDelco Silver parts are backed by GM and combine high quality with affordability - providing customers a cheaper alternative to fixing their vehicle.For more information about ACDelco, please visit www.acdelco.com General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com Media Contacts:General Motors AftersalesImdang Kwon+82 10-3208-4891Imdang.kwon@gm.com

