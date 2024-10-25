Jaipur to host the Biggest event on Bitumen & Modified Bitumen on 18th December 2024

GRC 24 Jaipur

Global Road Construction Conference 2024 to be held in Jaipur on 18th December 2024

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Road Construction Conference 2024 (GRC-2024), taking place on December 18, 2024, at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, comes at a critical time for India’s road construction and bitumen sectors. As the Indian government prepares to authorize an investment of ₹2 lakh crore in highway projects by year-end, this conference will highlight cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions addressing the industry's most urgent challenges.Shaping India’s Infrastructure FutureWith ₹51,000 crore in approved projects and an additional ₹40,000 - ₹50,000 crore expected, GRC-2024 offers a vital platform for discussions on the future of India's infrastructure. The event will bring together government officials, road construction firms, bitumen suppliers, modifiers, academics, and policymakers to explore innovative strategies and foster collaboration in the industry.A Global Industry EventDrawing over 400 participants from India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Russia, GRC-2024 is set to be a truly international gathering. Hosted in collaboration with CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute) and the Bitumen India Forum, and supported by NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), IRC (Indian Road Congress), and IRF (Indian Road Federation), the conference will focus on the theme: "Revolutionizing Road Construction with New Technologies and Sustainable Materials."Key Innovations on the AgendaThe conference will cover a range of innovations in the bitumen industry, including:Bio-Bitumen: Eco-friendly bitumen derived from renewable sources, offering a sustainable alternative with strong durability for road construction.Performance Grade Bitumen: A flexible, durable product designed to withstand extreme climates and heavy traffic loads.Advanced Additives: The use of chemical modifiers and polymers to enhance bitumen’s resistance to cracking and deformation, ensuring longer-lasting road surfaces.Expert Speakers and PanelistsThe event will feature key experts from leading institutions, including:- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)- National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)- Indian Road Congress (IRC)- Indian Road Federation (IRF)- Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC)- National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF)- Leading academic institutions such as IITsThese industry leaders will provide insights into the latest technologies and sustainable practices shaping the future of road construction.Networking and Commercial OpportunitiesGRC-2024 offers significant networking opportunities for participants, allowing them to connect with key stakeholders, explore business prospects, and establish partnerships in the global road construction and bitumen industries.About Rex Fuels Management Pvt LtdRex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd is a leading provider in the bitumen, petrochemicals, and base oil industries, offering consultancy services and industry reports. Committed to driving innovation, Rex Fuels organizes premier conferences that promote collaboration and knowledge sharing.Event InformationDate: December 18, 2024Location: Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, India

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.