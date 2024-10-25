Tookey.io Raises $375K to Help Web3 Startups Boost Marketing Partnerships

Blockchair invests $375,000 in Tookey.io! 🚀 Tookey.io, the Web3 matchmaking platform

DE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tookey.io, a Tinder-like platform for Web3 partnerships, has secured $375,000 in a pre-seed funding round, reaching a $5 million post-money valuation. The round was led by Blockchair, a leading private blockchain search engine. The news about this investment was first revealed in Cryptonews , then approved on Blockchair’s official Twitter/X account , where they shared their excitement about supporting Tookey.io’s innovative approach to Web3 collaboration.“Tookey.io aligns perfectly with our vision of a more open and accessible Web3 ecosystem. By streamlining the partnership process, the platform empowers startups to leverage the power of collaboration, ultimately accelerating blockchain adoption," says Yedige Davletgaliyev, Chief Research Officer at Blockchair.“Tookey.io offers an innovative twist, like a B2B Tinder—not only helping you find a partner but also providing full control over settings, configurations, and options for collaboration. It’s a co-creation platform for building connections, reimagined for the Web3 marketing space,” adds Alex Batrachenko, Ex-Ethereum Foundation & Ex-Alchemy Growth Strategist.Founded by Aler Denisov and Vasiliy Shilov, Tookey.io is an AI-powered collaborative marketing platform designed to revolutionize Web3 networking. It uses an intelligent matching system to connect Web3 projects with shared goals and interests. The platform fosters secure, transparent partnerships and allows startups to share knowledge, split marketing costs, and brainstorm mutually beneficial campaigns like collaborative giveaways, top-tier crypto media features, and social media cross-promotion.“Web3 UX needs improvement, and a smooth marketplace experience is key. We’re focused on being EVM-compatible, with tools like Tookey.io helping merge off-chain and on-chain worlds,” says Victor Estival, Head of Product Marketing at Polygon Labs.This Web3 marketing hub is set to fully launch once the platform reaches 2,000 accounts. However, starting October 16, 2024, startups can already sign up and begin their first marketing campaigns on the Tookey platform and in the private Co-marketing Club on Telegram Tookey.io plans to use the funds to launch and promote the platform, aiming to onboard its first 5,000 startups. The company will then focus on enhancing the platform’s functionality to boost marketing efficiency, including launching a token and a referral program.The company is preparing for its release and recently hosted a Demo Day, where together with Yedige Davletgaliyev, Victor Estival, and Alex Batrachenko they showcased the platform and addressed startups’ burning questions about developing and launching Web3 projects. The recording is available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ1V5Pyhn38 Contacts: Julia A., ia@tookey.io

