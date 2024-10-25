MFA Spokesperson’s Comments on the Attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara, 23 October 2024

Singapore strongly condemns the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara on 23 October 2024, which resulted in five deaths and 22 injured. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved and wish the injured speedy recovery.

The Singapore Embassy in Ankara has reached out to Singaporeans in Türkiye who are e-registered with MFA. There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the attack.

Singaporeans in Türkiye are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans travelling to Türkiye are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singaporeans are encouraged to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and conditions of their insurance policy.

Singaporeans in Türkiye who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy in Ankara, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara

Tel: +90 530 066 7311

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

