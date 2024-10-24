Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,385 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 362 Printer's Number 1976

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1976

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

362

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA AND

CAPPELLETTI, OCTOBER 24, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the year of 2024 as the "Year of The Franklin

Institute" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The General Assembly celebrates the 200th

anniversary of The Franklin Institute, one of the nation's

oldest and most renowned science museums; and

WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was founded February 5, 1984,

by Samuel Vaughan Merrick, a 22-year-old who was in the

manufacturing business and William H. Keating, a young chemistry

professor at the University of Pennsylvania, along with 28

others; and

WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was initially opened to honor

the legacy of Benjamin Franklin, whose immense contributions to

science and many other areas of study inspired countless

generations of scientists; and

WHEREAS, The museum has become a symbol of scientific

progress, a leader in informal science education, a hub for

community engagement and a valued partner to schools and

families across the region; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 362 Printer's Number 1976

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more