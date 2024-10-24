Senate Resolution 362 Printer's Number 1976

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1976

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the year of 2024 as the "Year of The Franklin

Institute" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The General Assembly celebrates the 200th

anniversary of The Franklin Institute, one of the nation's

oldest and most renowned science museums; and

WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was founded February 5, 1984,

by Samuel Vaughan Merrick, a 22-year-old who was in the

manufacturing business and William H. Keating, a young chemistry

professor at the University of Pennsylvania, along with 28

others; and

WHEREAS, The Franklin Institute was initially opened to honor

the legacy of Benjamin Franklin, whose immense contributions to

science and many other areas of study inspired countless

generations of scientists; and

WHEREAS, The museum has become a symbol of scientific

progress, a leader in informal science education, a hub for

community engagement and a valued partner to schools and

families across the region; and

