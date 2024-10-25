Bluewater Showcase Cutting-Edge Water Purification Products That Enhance Fitness Hydration at DUBAI ACTIVE 2024

The Bluewater Flow hydrates athletes in fitness centres and gyms

Bluewater, a global leader in innovative water purification and beverage solutions, partner with UAE's Nia to exhibit at Dubai Active 2024 show.

We aim to enhance the quality of life for our customers through Bluewater’s innovative products that support a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.” — NIA CEO Kamran Khan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluewater, a global leader in innovative water purification and beverage solutions, is thrilled to partner with Nia, a leading provider of HVAC solutions and well-being products across the Middle East, to exhibit at Dubai Active 2024 from October 25 to 27.The Middle East’s leading fitness show, the dynamic Dubai Active is the perfect go-to platform to showcase Bluewater water purification systems such as the stunning Bluewater Flow , which sets the benchmark for delivering great-tasting, healthier, and remineralized, electrolyte infused water to fitness-focused consumers and competitive athletes alike seeking the best hydration solution.With its sleek design and powerful filtration technology, Bluewater Flow is perfectly suited for high-traffic environments like gyms, spas, and fitness centres, where hydration is key to performance, health and well-being.With sustainability at the forefront of today’s consumer consciousness, Bluewater’s award winning purification systems – designed for home, work, and play – remove toxic chemicals, including PFAS, and eliminate harmful contaminants such as viruses and microplastics from drinking water. The Bluewater commitment to providing clean, safe tap water also significantly reduces the reliance on single-use plastic bottles, aligning with global efforts to combat plastic waste and production of the 600 billion throwaway plastic bottles sold annually worldwide.Throughout the event, Bluewater will feature multiple hydration stations, allowing attendees to experience the benefits of purified water first hand. Visitors can sample the Bluewater Flow stations located near the Hyrox Challenge, Yoga & Pilates Studio, Dubai Muscle Talks stage or at the Bluewater Booth, where they can enjoy clean, fresh-tasting water as they engage in fitness activities or watch demonstrations.“This initiative will promote sustainable hydration options, underlining our commitment to eco-friendly practices,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Nia. “We aim to enhance the quality of life for our customers through Bluewater’s innovative products that support a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.”Eventgoers can also purchase stunning Bluewater-branded bottles on the water company’s booth Designed as the perfect companion for gym enthusiasts who prioritize sustainability and planetary health, double-wall Bluewater bottles keep cold water chilled and hot water warm all day, providing a convenient and stylish solution for those who are always on the go. Warrantied to last a lifetime, the Bluewater bottles serve as a tangible reminder to reduce single-use plastics and support the ongoing battle against the environmental and growing health crisis caused by plastic pollution.DUBAI ACTIVE is the Middle East’s leading fitness event, attracting health and wellness enthusiasts across the region. With its emphasis on active living, this event provides an ideal backdrop for Bluewater and Nia to connect with consumers seeking practical and eco-friendly hydration solutions.“We are excited to engage with the community at DUBAI ACTIVE and highlight our innovative solutions for clean drinking water,” added Mr. Khan. “By showcasing the health-bringing hydration products from Bluewater, we want to inspire a shift towards more sustainable practices in daily hydration.”Join Bluewater and Nia at DUBAI ACTIVE 2024 on BOOTH L2, (Near the entrance to Hall-1A) to discover the future of water purification when it comes to fitness hydration and positively impacting the environment.For more information, please contact:NIA: Rohith Thomas, Asst. Manager – Marketing and Communications,+971565391445 or rohith@nia.me

