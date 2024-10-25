Asker Publications Unveils Critical Political Analysis Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Election

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler offers an unprecedented exploration of Donald Trump’s political influence and its impact on American democracy, authored by Geir Sivertsen. This thought-provoking work arrives at a crucial time as the United States prepares for the upcoming presidential election, providing a vital resource for voters, political analysts, and historians.Sivertsen, a retired European businessman with decades of global experience, presents a comprehensive critique of Trump’s rise from a reality TV star to a polarizing political figure. Drawing parallels to authoritarian leaders, notably Adolf Hitler, the book delves into Trump’s political strategy and the broader implications for democracy. Sivertsen’s analysis is grounded in historical context, offering a fresh perspective from a European viewpoint, particularly relevant in today's charged political landscape.The book meticulously examines Trump's policies and key decisions, covering issues such as the economy, healthcare, voting rights, climate change, and immigration. Each topic is analyzed with a clear focus on the long-term ramifications for the future of the United States. Sivertsen's analysis serves as a call to action, urging readers to approach the election with a critical eye, informed by facts rather than rhetoric.As election day looms, Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler offers a compelling narrative, encouraging a deeper understanding of the stakes involved. The book is now available through major platforms including Amazon, IngramSpark, and Lulu. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the AuthorGeir Sivertsen was born in Norway in 1946 and holds an MBA from France and a Bachelor’s degree from Norway. With a broad international career, including time spent in the United States, Sivertsen provides an informed and balanced perspective on both global and American political landscapes. Now retired, Sivertsen resides in Thailand, where he continues to monitor international economic and political developments.Website: https://gewibooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.