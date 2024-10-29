Vatrer Power Introduces 10-Year Warranty, Enhancing Commitment to Battery Product Quality

Vatrer Power LiFePO4 lithium batteries

Vatrer Power extends battery warranties, offering 10-year coverage for select models, reinforcing commitment to quality and customer trust.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vatrer Power, a leading manufacturer of high-quality energy solutions based in Shenzhen, China, has recently announced an extension of warranty periods for its entire range of battery products. This move is seen as a bold step towards reinforcing customer trust and confidence in the brand's commitment to delivering reliable and long-lasting battery solutions.Effective from September 5, 2024, the extended warranty periods are as follows:The 12V 460Ah 48V LiFePO4 Series and golf cart batteries now come with a 10-year warranty. Customers can enjoy free replacements for any defects that arise within the first 5 years. From the 6th to the 7th year, replacements are available at a 40% discount, and from the 8th to the 10th year, the discount for replacements is reduced to 25%.Batteries in the 100Ah to 300Ah range are now covered by a 5-year warranty, with free replacements offered for any quality issues that may occur during this period.Smaller batteries, ranging from 7Ah to 50Ah, are backed by a 2-year warranty, also offering free replacements for defects.All accessories are covered by a 1-year warranty, with free replacement for any defects discovered within this timeframe.This extension of warranty periods is a clear indication of Vatrer Power's confidence in the durability and performance of its products. The company has always been at the forefront of innovation in the energy storage sector, and this move is expected to further solidify its position as a trusted provider of reliable energy solutions.It is important to note that the extended warranties come with certain exclusions. Improper use, storage, or tampering with the batteries will void the warranty. Customers are advised to adhere to the usage guidelines provided by Vatrer Power to ensure that their products remain covered under warranty.For more detailed information about the extended warranty periods and the terms and conditions that apply, customers are encouraged to visit Vatrer Power's official website at https://www.vatrerpower.com/ In summary, Vatrer Power's decision to extend its warranty periods is a significant step towards enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. By offering longer warranty periods and free or discounted replacements, the company is demonstrating its commitment to quality and customer support, setting a new standard in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.