CTS Language Relocates to Downtown Calgary to Better Serve Clients

CTS Language Moves to the Heart of Calgary!

CTS Language relocates to downtown Calgary, enhancing accessibility and offering expanded translation services in over 70 languages.

Our move to downtown Calgary is a strategic decision that brings us closer to our clients and the professional network within the city” — Benjamin Thomas, CEO of CTS Language

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTS Language , a trusted translation and localization service provider in Calgary, is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, conveniently located downtown office at 700 2 St SW, Calgary, Alberta. The move marks a new chapter in CTS Language’s mission to deliver top-quality language services and strengthen connections with its clients across the Calgary region and beyond.The new office, situated in the heart of Calgary’s vibrant business district, reflects CTS Language’s commitment to accessibility, customer service, and the growing demand for professional translation services in a multicultural environment. The central location provides a more convenient meeting place for clients and partners, offering easy access to the full range of CTS Language’s translation and localization solutions for industries including legal, medical, marketing, technical, and more.“We are dedicated to supporting Calgary’s businesses, organizations, and individuals with language solutions that meet their diverse needs. With this new location, we can work even more closely with our clients to help them communicate effectively in today’s global landscape.”CTS Language has been serving the Calgary community for over 40 years, providing expert translation services in more than 70 languages. The agency’s team of native-speaking translators and industry specialists offers custom solutions tailored to each client’s specific linguistic and cultural requirements. From certified translations of legal and official documents to technical manuals and marketing campaigns, CTS Language continues to bridge language gaps for clients in Calgary and beyond.Clients interested in learning more about CTS Language’s services or visiting the new office are encouraged to reach out via email or by phone. For more information, please visit CTS Language’s website.Request a Free Quote OnlineTo make its high-quality translation services even more accessible, CTS Language invites clients to request a free, no-obligation quote directly through its online quote form , available on the CTS Language website. Designed for convenience, the online form enables clients to quickly submit project details and receive a personalized response—often within 30 minutes.About CTS LanguageFounded in Calgary, CTS Language has been a leading provider of translation and localization services for over four decades. Specializing in industries such as legal, medical, technical, and marketing, CTS Language offers professional translation solutions that are culturally and contextually accurate. With a team of highly skilled translators fluent in over 70 languages, CTS Language is committed to helping clients achieve their communication goals on an international scale.

