Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Rise in Renovation Activities: Key Driver of the Steel Roofing Market in 2024

It will grow to $4.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The steel roofing market has grown marginally, rising from $4.21 billion in 2023 to $4.28 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 1.8%. The growth is due to urbanization trends, construction industry growth, demand for sustainable solutions, government regulations, and cost efficiency.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Steel Roofing Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The steel roofing market size is expected to see steady growth, projected to reach $4.66 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.1%. This growth is driven by population growth, concerns about climate change, trends in renovation and remodeling, increased disposable income, a focus on energy efficiency, and global economic growth. Major trends include the integration of smart roofing technologies, a focus on solutions for extreme weather, the introduction of pre-painted and pre-coated steel roofing products, the rise in popularity of modular and prefabricated steel roofing systems, and collaborations aimed at sustainable roofing solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Steel Roofing Market?

The growth of the steel roofing market is expected to be driven by the rise in renovation activities. Renovation involves upgrading or modifying structures to improve functionality, aesthetics, or condition. Steel roofing is often chosen for these projects due to its durability and weather resistance, providing a dependable and modern solution for enhancing buildings.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Steel Roofing Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Saint-Gobain SA, Nucor Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, BlueScope Steel Limited, Kingspan Group plc, Fletcher Building Limited, Carlisle Companies Inc., Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., Boral Limited, Lindab International AB, Chief Industries Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, McElroy Metal Inc., Drexel Metals Corporation, The OmniMax International Inc., Safal Group, Ideal Roofing Co Ltd., Interlock Roofing Ltd., Isopan S.p.A., Wella Corporation, ATAS International Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Steel Roofing Market Size?

Innovations are driving trends in the steel roofing industry, with leading companies introducing new product innovations.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Steel Roofing Market?

1) By Type: Color Coated Roofing Sheets; Galvanized Sheets; Curving Sheets; Tile Roof Sheets; Other Types

2) By Construction Type: New Construction; Renovation

3) By End User: Residential; Commercial; Agricultural; Industrial

Regional Insights: Western Europe's Dominance in the Steel Roofing Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the steel roofing market size in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the steel roofing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Steel Roofing Market?

Steel Roof is a roofing system made from steel pieces or tiles, engineered to outlast other roofing materials. It provides benefits such as aesthetic appeal, energy efficiency, durability, and leak prevention. Steel roofs are also recyclable.

The Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Steel Roofing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the steel roofing market size, steel roofing market drivers and trends, steel roofing global market major players, steel roofing competitors' revenues, steel roofing global market positioning, and steel roofing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

