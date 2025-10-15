Book Publishers Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Book Publishers Market In 2025?

The consistent expansion of the book publishers market over the past few years has been remarkable, and it is projected to increase from $95.02 billion in 2024 to $97.71 billion in 2025, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The historic upswing in this market can be credited to factors such as educational drives, artistic and cultural trends, retail distribution avenues, copyright and intellectual property rights, in addition to printing expenses and cost-effectiveness.

In the coming years, a consistent growth is projected in the book publishers market, escalating to $110.15 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period consist of trends in self-publishing, subscription platforms, audio books and podcasts, eco-friendly printing practices, and initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion. Significant trends over the forecast timeframe comprise digital publishing and e-books, the use of data analytics for gaining market insights, advancements in print technology, sustainability efforts in publishing, and partnerships with authors to produce multimedia content.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Book Publishers Market?

The escalation in the sale of e-books is being noticed swiftly in mature markets including the USA and Europe. Developed markets like the US and UK are seeing a larger revenue generation from eBooks compared to traditional print. PWC's projections suggest a rise in global book publisher revenue, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the prediction period. Despite the physical book publisher's sector facing a contraction of -2.8%, the fall is compensated by the expansion in e-books, projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the speculated period. The marked preference for digital versions among consumers is set to significantly influence the market's growth during this period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Book Publishers Market?

Major players in the Book Publishers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

• Vivendi SA

• CBS Corporation

• Lagardere SCA

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

• Wolters Kluwer N.V.

• Penguin Random House LLC

• Pearson plc

• Elsevier B.V.

• Hubert Burda Media GmbH

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Book Publishers Market In The Future?

The Print-on-Demand (POD) method is gaining traction among book publishers for its ability to regulate printing and inventory expenses. The POD model functions by printing a book only once an order has been confirmed. The high costs associated with publishing are prompting authors and publishers to favor digital formats of their work. Key providers of print-on-demand book services are Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source, and Lulu. Amazon also plans to fully incorporate POD technology, vowing to print a book within 2 hours of the order being placed. This technological advancement benefits self-publishers most substantially.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Book Publishers Market

The book publishers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Consumer Books, Educational Books, Religious Books

2) By Readers' Age Group: Below 12 Years, 13 Years to 18 Years, Above 18 Years

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Consumer Books: Fiction, Non-fiction, Self-Help, Graphic Novels

2) By Educational Books: Textbooks, Reference Books, E-learning Materials

3) By Religious Books: Scriptures, Inspirational Literature, Religious Education Materials

Global Book Publishers Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was in the lead in the global book publishers' market. It is anticipated that the Middle East will experience the swiftest growth during the predicted period. The market report for book publishers includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

