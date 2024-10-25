Tranzzo is coming to SiGMA Malta

VALLETTA, MALTA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzzo , a leading payment orchestration platform, is excited to announce its participation in one of the most expected events in the gaming industry — the SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta. The conference is well known for bringing together top companies in the iGaming and fintech niches.This year, Tranzzo will spotlight the comprehensive White Label Payment Orchestration services, providing the ultimate guide on the technological advantages to the attendees. Among the benefits that will be discussed are easy scalability to new markets, reliable security systems, full control over their payment ecosystem, and cost efficiency.The company provides the most reliable payment platform, with over 180 payment methods in more than 190 countries. Due to the unique technology of smart routing and cascading, Tranzzo ensures uninterrupted payments. In contrast, tokenization enables secure one-click betting.“We are thrilled to be part of SiGMA 2024 and look forward to sharing our vision and solutions with industry leaders,” said Rita Ochigava. “It’s an excellent opportunity to connect with key partners and explore collaborative growth in the ever-evolving iGaming ecosystem.”The Tranzzo team is looking forward to discussing and assisting with all your questions at the stand 2027.For more details, visit the website.

