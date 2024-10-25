OKX Enhances Spot Copy Trading Tool with 'Smart Sync': Effortlessly Mirror Lead Traders' Spot Portfolios with One Click

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and global Web3 technology company, has introduced a new 'Smart Sync' feature to its Spot Copy Trading tool. This addition enables eligible customers to effortlessly mirror a lead trader's entire spot portfolio with just one click, ensuring a seamless and precise replication of their trading strategies.

Powered by AI, 'Smart Sync' automatically mirrors lead traders' overall position ratios and replicates their portfolio. This eliminates the need for manual copying of individual trades; traders can now focus on the bigger picture.

Key benefits of 'Smart Sync':

Automatic trade adjustment: This feature intelligently adjusts trades to reflect lead traders' position ratios, enabling customers to engage in expert-level trading without needing in-depth market knowledge

Customizable trade sizes: Customers have the flexibility to tailor their trade sizes according to their personal risk tolerance, allowing for a more personalized trading experience

Simplified portfolio management: By prioritizing position ratios over individual trades, 'Smart Sync' streamlines the copy trading process, freeing customers from time-consuming decision-making

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: “We've designed the 'Smart Sync' feature to cater to both beginners seeking a straightforward trading experience and experienced traders who want custom parameter settings. This launch further reinforces our position as a leader in automated, AI-powered trading solutions, and with this feature, more strategies are within reach for everyone.”

This enhancement to OKX's Spot Copy Trading tool follows the successful implementation of 'Smart Sync' in OKX's Copy Trading tool for the perpetual futures market earlier this year. OKX stands out as one of the few exchanges offering copy trading for both spot and perpetual futures markets, providing customers with expanded trading opportunities.

'Smart Sync' is available on both web and mobile. To learn more, visit: https://www.okx.com/copy-trading/spot

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

