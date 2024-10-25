Submit Release
FRO – 2024 Annual General Meeting

Frontline plc (the “Company”) advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 12, 2024. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to November 5, 2024. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Limassol, Cyprus
October 25, 2024

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


