FRO – 2024 Annual General Meeting

Frontline plc (the “Company”) advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 12, 2024. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to November 5, 2024. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Limassol, Cyprus

October 25, 2024

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.