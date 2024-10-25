PHILIPPINES, October 25 - Press Release

October 24, 2024 Legarda: 2024 National Arts and Crafts Fair Kicks Off, Celebrating Filipino Ingenuity and Cultural Heritage The much-anticipated 2024 National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF) officially opened its doors on October 23, 2024 at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th Level, Mega B, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. Now in its seventh edition, the NACF continues to serve as a premier platform for promoting the Filipino creative industry, showcasing the traditional arts, crafts, fashion, and cultural heritage from across the country. Conceptualized and supported by Senator Loren Legarda since its launch in 2016, the NACF has become an annual celebration of Filipino ingenuity, bringing together local artisans, indigenous communities, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their work to a wider consumer market. In her welcome remarks for this year's NACF, Legarda expressed her enthusiasm for the event and highlighted the significance of the fair in preserving cultural traditions: "The NACF has served as a powerful platform to mainstream our indigenous arts, crafts, fashion, and cultural heritage into broader markets, allowing local artisans, MSMEs, and our Indigenous communities to gain visibility, access new markets, and sustain their livelihoods," said Legarda. "In a world where modern technology often overshadows the traditional, their work proves that nothing can match the beauty of crafts made by hand, with heart and soul poured into every product. They do not just do their crafts for livelihood; they do it to keep the tradition alive, to pass on a piece of their culture, and to safeguard the richness of our heritage for future generations," she added. The 2024 NACF will feature various exhibits from different regions, showcasing handmade crafts, delicately woven fabrics, traditional products, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to appreciate and purchase authentic, hand-made local products and to engage directly with Indigenous communities and local artisans, learning more about the stories and traditions behind their creations. The four-term Senator also conveyed a heartfelt message to the artisans, MSMEs, and Indigenous communities she has long championed and supported. "To all the artisans, MSMEs, and Indigenous communities. Your work is our heritage. It is who we are as Filipinos. As a steadfast advocate of culture and the arts, I commit that I will continue to honor and preserve the excellence of the Filipino people," Legarda concluded. The NACF, a five-day fair from October 23 to 27, 2024, at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th Level, Mega B, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City is organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in coordination with the Department's Regional and Provincial Offices, the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and supported by the Office of Senator Loren Legarda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.