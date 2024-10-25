Deputy Minster Sihle Zikalala gives keynote address at South African Youth In Property Association (SAYIPA) gala dinner, 25 Oct
Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minster Sihle Zikalala, will on 25 October, give a keynote address at the South African Youth In Property Association (SAYIPA) gala dinner, aimed at bringing together property industry leaders, key stakeholders and young Professionals.
Under the theme ‘Purpose Led Transformation’, Zikalala is expected to give an update on the state of the property sector in South Africa, inclusion of emerging and young property participants and business opportunities available in the DPWI for young property players.
Details
Date : 25 October 2024
Venue : Suitability Gardens 236 1st Rd, Walkers Fruit Farms SH, De Duer, 1961
Time : 16:00 – 21:00
Media enquiries:
Bukiwe Cimela: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure
Cell: 076 420 8184
