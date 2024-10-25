MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe empowers informal traders in Nelson Mandela Metro, 25 Oct
The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) will handover industrial sewing machines to 29 informal traders in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will distribute machines to women and youth-owned clothing businesses operating from backyard spaces in townships and informal settlements, including Motherwell, Walmer, Zwide, Booysens Park and Uitenhage.
This initiative promotes economic development in rural and township communities.
MEC Kontsiwe has announced that a total of 210 clothing and textile projects would receive industrial sewing machines in the current financial year.
Members of the media are invited to cover this event:
Venue: Swaartkops (DRDAR office).
Date: 25 October 2024 Time: 10am
For more information and RSVP please contact:
Mr Thozi Manyisana
Cell: 082 494 3600
MEC’s spokesperson Mr Atule Joka
Cell: 071 688 4231/071 608 9041
