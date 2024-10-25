MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe empowers informal traders in Nelson Mandela Metro, 25 Oct

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) will handover industrial sewing machines to 29 informal traders in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will distribute machines to women and youth-owned clothing businesses operating from backyard spaces in townships and informal settlements, including Motherwell, Walmer, Zwide, Booysens Park and Uitenhage.

This initiative promotes economic development in rural and township communities.

MEC Kontsiwe has announced that a total of 210 clothing and textile projects would receive industrial sewing machines in the current financial year.

Members of the media are invited to cover this event:

Venue: Swaartkops (DRDAR office).

Date: 25 October 2024 Time: 10am

