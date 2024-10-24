Submit Release
Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Income:          
Net income $ 4,743   $ 3,326   $ 4,005
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42   $ 0.30   $ 0.35
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 8,527   $ 7,072   $ 5,292
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix          
           
  • Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $8.5 million1.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.80% and 11.41%, respectively.
  • Net interest margin was 3.20% for the third quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.41%.
  • Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $30.0 million, or 2% for the quarter and $158.0 million, or 11% year over year.
  • Third quarter deposit growth was $63.5 million, or 3%, and $170.3 million, or 9.4% year over year.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $13.2 million or 6%, quarter over quarter.
  • On October 22, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2024.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

“Our third quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the second quarter, increasing by 42.6% to $4.7 million, or $0.42 per share. Key highlights include an improving net interest margin at 3.20% for the quarter, and strong results from our wealth and mortgage segments. Robust loan growth of 7.2% for the first nine months of the year reflects our strong sales culture and healthy economic conditions in our primary market areas.  We have great systems for lenders to be more effective, and that same technology for our customers to bank entirely online, which leads to better efficiencies. Deposit growth is consistent, and we are evaluating deposit-rich segments to accelerate growth that is less reliant on branch networks.

Our wealth segment is benefiting from local disruption and the cross-selling from our commercial/industrial and CRE lending units. A recent hire from a large local bank has accelerated growth and has a pipeline for adding advisors. The mortgage segment has recovered from the rate shock, and despite a continued lack of homes for sale, is hitting volume levels similar to pre-2019. The hard decisions made to cut back expenses and reposition the business are paying off. And if mortgage rates fall in 2025, there are many refinance opportunities.  

Since starting the bank in 2004, Meridian has built a great reputation for responsiveness and consistency. The business community heavily relies on these qualities in a bank to build and grow themselves. We are the go-to bank in the Philadelphia metro market, and in a great position to build ever larger market share."

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005  
Basic earnings per common share   0.43       0.30       0.24       0.05       0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.42       0.30       0.24       0.05       0.35  
Net interest income   18,242       16,846       16,609       16,942       17,224  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971  
Loans, net of fees and costs   2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629  
Total deposits   1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645  
Non-interest bearing deposits   237,207       224,040       220,581       239,289       244,668  
Stockholders' equity   167,450       162,382       159,936       158,022       155,114  
                   
Balance Sheet Average Balances:                  
Total assets $ 2,373,261     $ 2,319,295     $ 2,269,047     $ 2,219,340     $ 2,184,385  
Total interest earning assets   2,277,523       2,222,177       2,173,212       2,121,068       2,086,331  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,997,574       1,972,740       1,944,187       1,891,170       1,876,648  
Total deposits   1,960,145       1,919,954       1,823,523       1,820,532       1,782,140  
Non-interest bearing deposits   246,310       229,040       233,255       254,025       253,485  
Stockholders' equity   165,309       162,119       159,822       157,210       156,271  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %
Return on average equity   11.41 %     8.25 %     6.73 %     1.44 %     10.17 %
                                       

Income Statement - Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Third quarter net income increased $1.4 million, or 42.6%, to $4.7 million led by increased net interest income and a lower quarterly provision for credit losses, combined with an increase in net operating income from the mortgage division.  Net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 8.3%, as the increase in interest income out-paced the increase in interest expense. Non-interest income increased $1.6 million or 17.2%, reflecting higher levels of mortgage banking income and an improvement in fair value changes of the pipeline as well as fair valued portfolio loans.  Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 8.0%, due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees and other expense.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in advertising and promotion expense. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Quarter Ended                
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change   Change due
to rate		   Change due
to volume
Interest income:                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 416   $ 331   $ 85     25.7 %   $ 3     $ 82  
Investment securities - taxable   1,480     1,324     156     11.8 %     28       128  
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   397     403     (6 )   (1.5 )%     (3 )     (3 )
Loans held for sale   766     572     194     33.9 %     (5 )     199  
Loans held for investment (1)   37,339     35,916     1,423     4.0 %     967       456  
Total loans   38,105     36,488     1,617     4.4 %     962       655  
Total interest income $ 40,398   $ 38,546   $ 1,852     4.8 %   $ 990     $ 862  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,390   $ 1,279   $ 111     8.7 %   $ 118     $ (7 )
Money market and savings deposits   8,391     8,265     126     1.5 %     (494 )     620  
Time deposits   9,532     9,447     85     0.9 %     (406 )     491  
Total interest - bearing deposits   19,313     18,991     322     1.7 %     (782 )     1,104  
Borrowings   1,985     1,851     134     7.2 %     21       113  
Subordinated debentures   779     777     2     0.3 %           2  
Total interest expense   22,077     21,619     458     2.1 %     (761 )     1,219  
Net interest income differential $ 18,321   $ 16,927   $ 1,394     8.24 %   $ 1,751     $ (357 )
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.                    
                     

Interest income increased $1.9 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by the level of average earning assets which increased by $55.3 million contributing $862 thousand to the interest income increase. In addition, the yield on earnings assets increased 8 basis points during the period.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $25.0 million resulting in an increase due to volume in interest income of $456 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $34.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $11.6 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $2.1 million on average.  The yield on total loans increased 10 basis points, helped by loan fees of $509 thousand, and the yield on cash and investments increased 3 basis points on a combined basis. 

Total interest expense increased $458 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher levels of deposits, particularly money market and time deposits having a bigger impact than rate changes. Interest expense on total deposits increased $322 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $134 thousand. During the period, money market accounts and time deposits increased $15.1 million and $8.6 million on average, respectively, while interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $640 thousand on average. Borrowings increased $9.1 million on average. Overall increase in interest expense on deposits due to volume changes was $1.1 million. 

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points driven by certain money market funds and wholesale time deposits which repriced at lower costs. The total decrease in interest expense on deposits attributable to rate changes was $782 thousand. Overall the net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.20% as the yield on earning assets improved, the cost of funds declined and non-interest bearing balances increased $18.7 million on average.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the third quarter decreased $398 thousand to $2.3 million, from $2.7 million in the second quarter.  The provision for funded loans decreased $670 thousand and the provision on unfunded loan commitments increased $272 thousand during the current quarter.  The third quarter provision for funded loans of $2.0 million declined from the prior quarter due largely to a decrease of $1.9 million in net charge-offs and was positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 6,474     $ 5,420     $ 1,054     19.4 %
Wealth management income   1,447       1,444       3     0.2 %
SBA loan income   544       785       (241 )   (30.7 )%
Earnings on investment in life insurance   222       215       7     3.3 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   (102 )     203       (305 )   (150.2 )%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   169       (29 )     198     (682.8 )%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   965       (24 )     989     (4120.8 )%
Net loss (gain) on hedging activity   (197 )     (63 )     (134 )   212.7 %
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   (57 )           (57 )   (100.0 )%
Other   1,366       1,293       73     5.6 %
Total non-interest income $ 10,831     $ 9,244     $ 1,587     17.2 %
                             

Total non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 17.2%, quarter-over-quarter as mortgage banking income increased $1.1 million, or 19.4%. Mortgage loan sales increased $47.8 million or 24.1% quarter over quarter driving higher gain on sale income at a slightly higher margin.  SBA and other income decreased $168 thousand combined due largely to lower levels of SBA loan sales.  SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended September 30, 2024 totaled $11.9 million, down $246 thousand, or 2.0%, compared to the quarter-ended June 30, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 7.9% for the quarter, down from 8.8% for the previous quarter. 

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $              12,829   $              11,437   $                 1,392     12.2 %
Occupancy and equipment                     1,243                       1,230                            13     1.1 %
Professional fees                     1,106                       1,029                            77     7.5 %
Data processing and software                     1,553                       1,506                            47     3.1 %
Advertising and promotion                        717                          989                        (272 )   (27.5 )%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax                        181                          274                           (93 )   (33.9 )%
Other                     2,917                       2,553                          365     14.3 %
Total non-interest expense $              20,546   $              19,018   $                 1,528     8.0 %
                         

Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.4 million overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $588 thousand, and the mortgage segment increased $804 thousand.  Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits are impacted by volume and therefore increased as originations increased $17.2 million over the prior quarter.

Professional fees increased $77 thousand during the current quarter due to an increased level of legal expense related to non-performing assets.  Advertising and promotion expense decreased $272 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of a seasonal decrease in business development expenses.  Other expense increased $365 thousand from the prior quarter due to an increase in employee travel and trainings, combined with an increase in loan fees.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2024 Compared to June 30, 2024

Total assets increased $36.1 million, or 1.5%, to $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2024 from $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024. This increase was driven by strong loan growth and an increase in investments.  Interest-bearing cash increased $4.2 million, or 26.9%, to $19.8 million as of September 30, 2024, from June 30, 2024.

Portfolio loan growth was $20.3 million, or 1.0% quarter-over-quarter.  The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $25.6 million, or 3.3%, commercial & industrial loans which increased $11.4 million, or 3.2%, and small business loans which increased $5.0 million despite the sale of $11.9 million in small business loan during the quarter.  Lease financings decreased $10.9 million, or 11.2% from June 30, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations. Other assets increased by $7.1 million quarter-over-quarter, due largely to certain SBA loan sales that settled after quarter-end. 

Total deposits increased $63.5 million, or 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of money market accounts and time deposits to a lesser degree.  Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $35.4 million, while time deposits increased $11.6 million from largely wholesale efforts, and interest bearing demand deposits increased $3.4 million.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $13.2 million. Overall borrowings decreased $42.4 million, or 22.6% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.1 million from June 30, 2024, to $167.5 million as of September 30, 2024.  Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $4.7 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, plus an increase of $1.3 million in other comprehensive income due to the positive impact that declining interest rate environment had on the investment portfolio.  The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans increased $7.5 million to $45.1 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $37.6 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the increase, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 2.20% as of September 30, 2024, from 1.84% as of June 30, 2024, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 1.97% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.68% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets was led by a $4.2 million increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $1.8 million increase in non-performing commercial loans as the bank repurchased at a discount of $574 thousand, the remaining balance of a commercial loan participation to another bank. The impact of this loan repurchase increased the balance of non-performing loans by $2.1 million and also increased the ACL by the amount of the discount. 

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.11% of total average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, down from 0.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  Net charge-offs decreased to $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  Third quarter charge-offs were comprised of $1.2 million from small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $1.1 million in SBA loans.  Overall there were recoveries of $153 thousand, largely related to leases and small business loans.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.10% as of September 30, 2024, consistent with the coverage ratio of 1.10% as of June 30, 2024.  As of September 30, 2024 there were specific reserves of $6.8 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $394 thousand from $7.2 million in specific reserves as of June 30, 2024.  The specific reserve decline over the prior quarter was the result of a drop in SBA loan related reserves driven by charge-offs during the current quarter, partially offset by an increase in specific reserve as the result of repurchasing a commercial loan participation from another bank as discussed above.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets;  unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance;  developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Quarter Ended
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.35  
Common shares outstanding   11,229       11,191       11,186       11,183       11,178  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (2)   0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %
Return on average equity (2)   11.41       8.25       6.73       1.44       10.17  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2)   3.20       3.06       3.09       3.18       3.29  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2)   7.06       6.98       6.90       6.81       6.76  
Cost of funds (2)   4.05       4.10       4.00       3.81       3.63  
Efficiency ratio   70.67 %     72.89 %     73.90 %     78.63 %     79.09 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.11 %     0.20 %     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.05 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   2.20       1.84       1.93       1.76       1.53  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.97       1.68       1.74       1.58       1.38  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans and other finance receivables   1.09       1.09       1.18       1.17       1.04  
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value) (1)   1.10       1.10       1.19       1.17       1.05  
Non-performing loans   48.66 %     57.66 %     60.59 %     65.48 %     67.61 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53  
Total equity/Total assets   7.01 %     6.91 %     6.98 %     7.04 %     6.95 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   6.87       6.76       6.82       6.87       6.79  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   8.95       8.85       8.93       8.94       8.89  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.32       9.33       9.42       9.46       9.65  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.17       9.84       9.87       10.10       10.82  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.17       9.84       9.87       10.10       10.82  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.22 %     10.84 %     10.95 %     11.17 %     11.85 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                
(2) Annualized                  
                   


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  September 30, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2024 		  September 30, 
2023
Interest income:                  
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 38,103     $ 36,486     $ 33,980     $ 109,928     $ 95,612  
Securities - taxable   1,480       1,324       901       4,055       2,853  
Securities - tax-exempt   320       324       333       969       1,038  
Cash and cash equivalents   416       331       245       1,047       741  
Total interest income   40,319       38,465       35,459       115,999       100,244  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   19,313       18,991       15,543       55,696       41,013  
Borrowings and subordinated debentures   2,764       2,628       2,692       8,606       7,230  
Total interest expense   22,077       21,619       18,235       64,302       48,243  
Net interest income   18,242       16,846       17,224       51,697       52,001  
Provision for credit losses   2,282       2,680       82       7,828       2,186  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   15,960       14,166       17,142       43,869       49,815  
Non-interest income:                  
Mortgage banking income   6,474       5,420       4,819       15,528       13,143  
Wealth management income   1,447       1,444       1,258       4,208       3,689  
SBA loan income   544       785       982       2,315       3,463  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   222       215       201       644       585  
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   (102 )     203       103       176       217  
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   169       (29 )     111       138       (88 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   965       (24 )     (570 )     766       (673 )
Net loss (gain) on hedging activity   (197 )     (63 )     82       (279 )     81  
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   (57 )           (3 )     (57 )     (58 )
Other   1,366       1,293       1,103       4,620       3,489  
Total non-interest income   10,831       9,244       8,086       28,059       23,848  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   12,829       11,437       12,420       34,839       35,633  
Occupancy and equipment   1,243       1,230       1,226       3,706       3,610  
Professional fees   1,106       1,029       1,104       3,633       2,930  
Data processing and software   1,553       1,506       1,652       4,591       4,764  
Advertising and promotion   717       989       848       2,454       2,799  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   181       274       244       729       735  
Other   2,917       2,553       2,524       7,786       6,951  
Total non-interest expense   20,546       19,018       20,018       57,738       57,422  
Income before income taxes   6,245       4,392       5,210       14,190       16,241  
Income tax expense   1,502       1,066       1,205       3,445       3,568  
Net income $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 4,005     $ 10,745     $ 12,673  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.30     $ 0.36     $ 0.97     $ 1.14  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.35     $ 0.96     $ 1.11  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,110       11,096       11,058       11,098       11,129  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,234       11,150       11,363       11,198       11,449  
                                       


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 12,542     $ 8,457     $ 8,935     $ 10,067     $ 12,734  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   19,805       15,601       14,092       46,630       47,025  
Cash and cash equivalents   32,347       24,058       23,027       56,697       59,759  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   171,568       159,141       150,996       146,019       122,218  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   33,833       35,089       35,157       35,781       36,232  
Equity investments   2,166       2,088       2,092       2,121       2,019  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   46,602       54,278       29,124       24,816       23,144  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629  
Allowance for credit losses   (21,965 )     (21,703 )     (23,171 )     (22,107 )     (19,683 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   1,986,431       1,966,832       1,933,144       1,873,699       1,865,946  
Restricted investment in bank stock   8,542       10,044       8,560       8,072       8,309  
Bank premises and equipment, net   12,807       13,114       13,451       13,557       13,310  
Bank owned life insurance   29,489       29,267       29,051       28,844       28,641  
Accrued interest receivable   10,012       9,973       9,864       9,325       8,984  
Other real estate owned   1,862       1,862       1,703       1,703       1,703  
Deferred income taxes   3,537       3,950       4,339       4,201       4,993  
Servicing assets   4,364       11,341       11,573       11,748       11,835  
Servicing assets held for sale   6,609                          
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   2,818       2,869       2,920       2,971       3,022  
Other assets   33,835       26,779       37,023       25,740       39,957  
Total assets $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 237,207     $ 224,040     $ 220,581     $ 239,289     $ 244,668  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   133,429       130,062       121,204       150,898       156,537  
Money market and savings deposits   822,837       787,479       797,525       747,803       746,599  
Time deposits   785,454       773,855       761,386       685,472       660,841  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,741,720       1,691,396       1,680,115       1,584,173       1,563,977  
Total deposits   1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645  
Borrowings   144,880       187,260       145,803       174,896       177,959  
Subordinated debentures   49,928       49,897       49,867       49,836       50,079  
Accrued interest payable   7,017       7,709       8,350       10,324       7,814  
Other liabilities   39,519       28,900       28,271       29,653       31,360  
Total liabilities   2,220,271       2,189,202       2,132,987       2,088,171       2,075,857  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,232       13,194       13,189       13,186       13,181  
Surplus   81,002       80,639       80,487       80,325       79,731  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,403 )
Retained earnings   107,765       104,420       102,492       101,216       102,043  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,266 )     (8,588 )     (8,949 )     (9,422 )     (12,359 )
Total stockholders’ equity   167,450       162,382       159,936       158,022       155,114  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971  
                                       


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Interest income $ 40,319   $ 38,465   $ 37,215   $ 36,346   $ 35,459
Interest expense   22,077     21,619     20,606     19,404     18,235
Net interest income   18,242     16,846     16,609     16,942     17,224
Provision for credit losses   2,282     2,680     2,866     4,628     82
Non-interest income   10,831     9,244     7,984     8,117     8,086
Non-interest expense   20,546     19,018     18,174     19,703     20,018
Income before income tax expense   6,245     4,392     3,553     728     5,210
Income tax expense   1,502     1,066     877     157     1,205
Net Income $ 4,743   $ 3,326   $ 2,676   $ 571   $ 4,005
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,110     11,096     11,088     11,070     11,058
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43   $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.36
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,234     11,150     11,201     11,206     11,363
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42   $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.35
                             


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024   Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 18,151     $ 46     $ 45     $ 18,242     $ 17,205     $ (15 )   $ 34     $ 17,224  
Provision for credit losses   2,282                   2,282       82                   82  
Net interest income after provision   15,869       46       45       15,960       17,123       (15 )     34       17,142  
Non-interest income   1,358       1,447       8,026       10,831       1,758       1,258       5,070       8,086  
Non-interest expense   13,287       840       6,419       20,546       12,564       826       6,628       20,018  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,940     $ 653     $ 1,652     $ 6,245     $ 6,317     $ 417     $ (1,524 )   $ 5,210  
Efficiency ratio   68 %     56 %     80 %     71 %     66 %     66 %     130 %     79 %
                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 51,528     $ 76     $ 93     $ 51,697     $ 51,928     $ (12 )   $ 85     $ 52,001  
Provision for credit losses   7,828                   7,828       2,186                   2,186  
Net interest income after provision   43,700       76       93       43,869       49,742       (12 )     85       49,815  
Non-interest income   4,908       4,207       18,944       28,059       5,696       3,689       14,463       23,848  
Non-interest expense   37,962       2,479       17,297       57,738       35,608       2,704       19,110       57,422  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 10,646     $ 1,804     $ 1,740     $ 14,190     $ 19,830     $ 973     $ (4,562 )   $ 16,241  
Efficiency ratio   67 %     58 %     91 %     72 %     62 %     74 %     131 %     76 %
                               

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  September 30, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2024 		  September 30, 
2023
Income before income tax expense $ 6,245   $ 4,392   $ 5,210   $ 14,190   $ 16,241
Provision for credit losses   2,282     2,680     82     7,828     2,186
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 8,527   $ 7,072   $ 5,292   $ 22,018   $ 18,427
                             


  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
Bank $ 6,222   $ 5,851   $ 6,399     $ 18,474   $ 22,016  
Wealth   653     676     417       1,804     973  
Mortgage   1,652     545     (1,524 )     1,740     (4,562 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 8,527   $ 7,072   $ 5,292     $ 22,018   $ 18,427  
                                 


  Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 21,965     $ 21,703     $ 23,171     $ 22,107     $ 19,683  
                   
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629  
Less: Loans at fair value   (13,965 )     (12,900 )     (13,139 )     (13,726 )     (13,231 )
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value  (non-GAAP) $ 1,994,431     $ 1,975,635     $ 1,943,176     $ 1,882,080     $ 1,872,398  
                   
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   1.09 %     1.09 %     1.18 %     1.17 %     1.04 %
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.10 %     1.10 %     1.19 %     1.17 %     1.05 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 167,450     $ 162,382     $ 159,936     $ 158,022     $ 155,114  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   163,733       158,614       156,117       154,152       151,193  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,387,721       2,351,584       2,292,923       2,246,193       2,230,971  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,384,004     $ 2,347,816     $ 2,289,104     $ 2,242,323     $ 2,227,050  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   6.87 %     6.76 %     6.82 %     6.87 %     6.79 %
                                       


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 217,028     $ 211,308     $ 208,319     $ 204,132     $ 201,996  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   213,311       207,540       204,500       200,262       198,075  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,385,994       2,349,600       2,292,894       2,244,893       2,232,297  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,382,277     $ 2,345,832     $ 2,289,075     $ 2,241,023     $ 2,228,376  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   8.95 %     8.85 %     8.93 %     8.94 %     8.89 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  September 30, 
2024 		  June 30, 
2024 		  March 31, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023 		  September 30, 
2023
Book value per common share $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.33       0.34       0.34       0.35       0.35  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53  
 

Contact:
Christopher J. Annas
484.568.5001
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com


