HireMyMom.com Unveils Report on Growing Demand for Remote Moms by Small Businesses

Houston, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireMyMom.com, a leading remote job platform for professional mothers, today unveiled a new internal report highlighting a sharp rise in demand from small businesses for remote-working moms. The findings point to a growing trend among employers seeking experienced, flexible talent to fill part-time, freelance, and project-based roles—driven by performance, productivity, and cost-efficiency.

As more small businesses embrace flexible hiring, many are discovering that remote-working moms bring unmatched dedication, efficiency, and results. A recent survey found that 91% of remote workers say they’re more productive when working from home. That productivity boost—combined with lower overhead and access to highly skilled professionals—is fueling a shift toward remote-first hiring models of which moms tend to be highly favored for.

HireMyMom.com, founded in 2007, connects small businesses with experienced moms seeking meaningful, remote work opportunities. With roles ranging from marketing and admin support to project management and bookkeeping, the platform has helped thousands of business owners grow leaner, smarter teams.

“Our clients consistently tell us that moms they’ve hired through HireMyMom outperform their previous hires and are their best hires,” says Lesley Pyle, founder of HireMyMom.com.

“These women are serious about proving their abilities and determined to find better work-life balance.”

Unlike bloated job boards that overwhelm employers with unqualified applicants, HireMyMom offers a curated pool of motivated, high-performing professionals. Most are women who left Corporate America in pursuit of flexibility—without sacrificing excellence.

Recent research supports this trend. A 2025 survey found that 76% of working parents believe that becoming a parent has increased their motivation at work, driving them to achieve greater success while managing family responsibilities. And according to additional research, remote workers are 35–40% more productive than their in-office counterparts. As businesses look to reduce hiring costs and increase performance, remote work isn’t just a perk—it’s a competitive advantage.

“This isn’t about cutting corners,” Pyle adds. “It’s about hiring people who are efficient, focused, and eager to contribute—often in less time and with more determination.”

Whether employers need full-time, part-time or project-based support, the success stories keep growing—and many of them start with hiring a mom.

HireMyMom.com is a remote job platform founded in 2007 to connect skilled professionals—primarily moms—with small businesses looking for part-time, contract, or freelance help. The platform emphasizes flexibility, family, and professional excellence, and is trusted by thousands of small business owners across the U.S.

