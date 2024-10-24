The Tile Shop Announces New Additions to Exclusive Annie Selke Tile Collaboration

Artist-inspired mosaic and field tiles are available now, only at The Tile Shop’s 142 U.S. locations and tileshop.com

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) today announced the addition of two new tile designs to its long-standing collaboration with the Annie Selke Companies. The new arrivals to the collection include five new products in total: The abstract, watercolor-inspired “Botanical” patterned tile, as well as “Bloom,” an artistic and whimsical mosaic available in four neutral colorways.

“At The Tile Shop, we love using works of art as inspiration for tile—and using tile to transform spaces into works of art," said Kirsty Froelich, Director of Design, The Tile Shop. "The newest Annie Selke Tile pieces are packed with creative details that will bring walls and floors to life, and crafting them with long-lasting porcelain means you can enjoy their beauty for years to come.”

Initially launched in 2019 and available only at The Tile Shop, Annie Selke Tile comprises more than 120 unique products, making it retailer’s most extensive designer collaboration. The Annie Selke Tile collection pushes the boundaries of technology to bring the look and feel of Annie Selke textiles, prints and artwork to life.

"Our brand is dedicated to designing products that inspire joy in every room of your home, and the patterns, colors and shapes in Bloom and Botanical embody that philosophy," said Jess Fitzgerald Evans, VP of Product Development, The Annie Selke Companies. "Partnering with The Tile Shop allows us to offer even more ways for individuals to ‘bring happy home’ and express themselves through their spaces. What could be better?”

About the New Designs

BOTANICAL

Bring the outdoors inside with the Annie Selke Botanical Porcelain Wall and Floor Tile. Derived from a textile design of the same name, this 6” x 6” square tile features vibrant leaf shapes in fresh hues of green, olive and chartreuse.

This standout pattern is perfect for a kitchen backsplash or bathroom. Tile can be installed either directionally or non-directionally, and the matte finish prevents slipping in floor applications.

BLOOM

Add a distinctive, yet subtle, touch to walls and floors with the Annie Selke Bloom Porcelain Mosaic Wall and Floor Tile. This 12” x 14” mosaic features beautifully curved shapes and a slightly textured surface for a soft, pillowy effect that will stand out without dominating your space.

Install Bloom alone, or pair with Annie Selke Flora Porcelain Wall and Floor Tile in matching shades for a beautiful, cohesive design.

Available colors: Barely Blue, Coconut, Vapor Blue and White.

In addition to Annie Selke Tile, The Tile Shop’s lineup of exclusive Designer Collections includes collaborations with famed designers such as HGTV star Alison Victoria, Jeffrey Alan Marks, Kelli Fontana and Nikki Chu, as well as heritage brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT ANNIE SELKE

The Annie Selke Companies has been designing beautiful and innovative home décor since 1994 when founder Annie Selke created Pine Cone Hill, the luxury bedding, bath, and accessories line. In 2004, they added Dash & Albert rugs and have been revolutionizing the industry ever since with their technological know-how and supreme handcraft. Thirty years later, Annie Selke’s premium designs can be found in every corner of their customers’ homes, from living rooms and bedrooms to kitchens and outdoor patios. Their stellar club of collaborators includes Architectural Digest hall-of-famer Bunny Williams, renowned British hotelier Kit Kemp, and Texas design sensation Marie Flanigan. By combining these sought-after styles with Annie Selke’s decades of expertise, they’re able to offer an exclusive array of rugs, linens, and accessories with the A-list designer stamp of approval. Visit https://www.annieselke.com and follow The Annie Selke Companies on Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

