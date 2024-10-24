Ministry statement on lives lost to poisoned drugs in August and September

CANADA, October 24 - The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions has released the following statement about the BC Coroners Service report about illicit drug-toxicity deaths in August and September 2024:

Today, B.C. mourns the loss of 187 and 183 people to toxic drugs in August and September, respectively. They were brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Although the rate of toxic-drug deaths this year continues to decrease compared to the past three years, the rate of toxic-drug deaths and the impact of toxic drugs circulating in B.C. communities remains unacceptable.

The Province is working urgently to expand access to treatment services and save more lives. The new Opioid Treatment Access Line is available to people in all parts of B.C. to help them get fast access to addictions care. No matter where you live in the province, you can call 1 888 804-8111 to access same-day support, including medications and connection to health professionals to start you on your path to recovery.

Additionally, as the made-in-B.C. Road to Recovery model of care is expanded to regions throughout the province, more people will be able to get the support, care, and treatment they need throughout their recovery journey.

There is more work needed to save lives and connect more people to treatment services. The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions is working with all partners to build a better, healthier province for everyone.

Learn More:

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addiction care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare

For more information about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/