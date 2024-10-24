PRESS RELEASE – VISIT OF THE UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL, H.E ANTONIO GUTERRES, 21-23 AUGUST 2024

Samoa hosted the United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency Antonio Guterres on his official visit from 21st to 23rd August 2024. The UN Secretary-General’s visit to Samoa and the Pacific region not only brings global attention to the severe impact of the climate change on Pacific communities but shows commitment to our Blue Pacific region to witness the vulnerabilities of the lived realities as small island states. The visit also highlights Samoa’s leadership at the regional and international level as demonstrated in Samoa’s role as Chair of the AOSIS during meetings at the regional and international fora.

The UN Secretary-General’s visit marks a significant milestone, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the last visit by a UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon in 2014 when Samoa hosted the Third International Conference of the Small Islands Developing States.

The visit included a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister where discussions were held on pertinent matters highlighting the priorities and challenges of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) placing prominence on Climate Change with stark implications for SIDS and sustainable development. The bilateral was followed by a welcome ava ceremony and a field visit to witness climate impacted communities and the resilience of our communities with adaptation measures implemented.

At the end of the field visit the UN Secretary General attended the handover ceremony of the new wing of the One-Un House at Tuanaimato which will enable the location of all the UN agencies into the Multi-country office to enable collaboration and delivery as One UN on the national development needs of Samoa and the whole cluster including Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Hon Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster on behalf of the Government of Samoa, presented remarks during the Hand-over ceremony and unveiled the plaque together with UN Secretary General.

The Prime Minister, Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa hosted a dinner at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in honour of the visit of the UN Secretary General and his delegation.

H.E Antonio Guterres was accompanied by a delegation of eleven (11) officials including Mr. E. Courtenay Rattray, Chef de Cabinet and Ms. Rabab Fatima, Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, officials and security officers

The UN Secretary General departs Samoa on Friday 23 August 2024 for Tonga to attend the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting.

SOURCE – MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE

Photos by Government of Samoa (Leaosa Faaifo Faaifo)

September 13, 2024