Governor Kotek Issues Statement on $42 Million Investment for Water Infrastructure to Oregon

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Kotek released a statement in response to the announcement of a $42 million investment to the state of Oregon under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade water infrastructure and keep communities safe.

“Access to safe, clean drinking water should be a given in every part of Oregon,” Governor Kotek said. “To make this a reality, we have to address aging water infrastructure in every corner of our state. The Biden-Harris Administration has been invaluable in providing states with the resources to move this work forward, and I’m grateful for their leadership to protect and improve the quality of our most critical natural resource.”

The resources are intended to help communities across the state upgrade water infrastructure that is essential to safely managing wastewater, protecting local freshwater resources, and delivering safe drinking water to homes, schools, and businesses.

These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will flow through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF and DWSRF), a long-standing federal-state water investment partnership. The announcement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can be found here.

