Livewire Lands in North America: Unlocking Global Gaming Potential for Brands

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global leader in gaming marketing, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into the North American market. With a proven track record across APAC and Europe, Livewire aims to transform marketing in the US by leveraging cutting-edge gaming technologies, proprietary data, and deep audience insights that have consistently driven exceptional results.

Livewire’s secret sauce is its next-gen attention platform, a data-driven engine designed to maximize the impact of gaming advertising for brands. This platform integrates unique audience insights, exclusive media, high-performance gaming strategies, and bespoke world-building capabilities with a gaming SSP and DMP. The result is a precision-targeted approach ensuring brands connect with the right audiences, in the right context, at the right time. Backed by award-winning campaigns for global brands like Samsung, Maybelline, and Uber Eats, Livewire's focus on interactive, immersive experiences and cultural relevance strengthens its position in the US market, offering clients strategic advantages in gaming's evolving landscape.

At the forefront of this expansion are recently appointed Global CEO Tom Simpson and co-founder Indy Khabra, who has made a strategic move from Australia to North America to further drive the company’s global presence. Livewire has meticulously assembled a team of star players from across the gaming ecosystem, dedicated to helping brands capitalize on the unique opportunities that gaming offers, including:

Anthony Alexander joined Livewire as Chief Revenue Officer. With over a decade of executive leadership and business development experience, Anthony brings a wealth of expertise in revenue growth and strategic partnerships. His leadership will drive Livewire’s content and partnership’s strategy for brands leveraging his deep understanding of digital media, entertainment, and gaming landscapes.

David Bluver joins Livewire as Senior Director of Partnerships, bringing over 15 years of digital ad sales experience. David began his career as a TV media buyer in 2009, then moved to Business Insider, serving as Account Executive and Sales Director until 2018. He later joined Group Nine Media as Sales Director and most recently led North American Sales at Enthusiast Gaming, where he led collaborations with some of the largest brands in the US. David brings his extensive expertise in digital media and sales to Livewire, where he will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the gaming space.

Brooke Delott joins as Senior Director of Partnerships, NY. Previously with Enthusiast Gaming, Business Insider and Conde Nast, Brooke has a strong background in media and partnership development. Her role will focus on forging and nurturing strategic relationships that drive growth and innovation for Livewire.

Jonathan Hamblin steps into the role of Head of Creative Strategy, North America, bringing over 20 years of games industry experience with him. A Cannes Lions-winning Creative Director for gaming marketing campaigns, Jonathan previously led creative at SuperAwesome Gaming. Reporting to Livewire’s Global CSO Gareth Leeding, his innovative approach to design and content strategy will enhance Livewire’s creative offerings, ensuring campaigns resonate deeply with gaming audiences.

Brian Farmer is a seasoned leader and award-winning creative with over 12 years of experience in management, marketing, and brand partnerships. Known for connecting brands with talent and culture, he excels in crafting compelling marketing stories that drive significant results. Formerly the Director of Partnership Strategy at Loaded and Partnership Operations at 100 Thieves, Brian now serves as a Creative Strategist at Livewire.

Kate Mahoney brings her dynamic expertise to Livewire as Senior Account Manager in Los Angeles. With 7+ years leading top Entertainment and Gaming accounts, she thrives in fast-paced environments, delivering exceptional client relations and a keen attention to detail.

Alex LiDonni becomes Senior Director of Partnerships, LA. With experience at FaZe Clan, ABM, Loaded and AdColony, Alex is well-versed in the gaming and advertising sectors. He will play a crucial role in expanding Livewire’s footprint in the LA market and beyond.

Ally Rothstein Martin joins as Senior Director of Partnerships, bringing a wealth of experience as a seasoned partnerships architect and digital branding expert, with a proven track record in building client relationships and leading successful digital campaigns.

Nicholas Andryc joins Livewire as Senior Director of Partnerships for the Midwest. With two decades of experience in gaming and entertainment, Nicholas brings a deep understanding of audience engagement to his new role. His previous positions at Misfits, and MiniClip have equipped him with a unique skill set in navigating complex digital landscapes.

Jess Leong steps into the role of Head of Media Activation, North America and Europe. Jess’s comprehensive knowledge of media activation strategies will drive Livewire’s media campaigns to new heights, enhancing engagement and performance.

With over 40 gaming experts from media, tech, strategy, and creative, Livewire ensures that every campaign is informed by deep insights and data on the gaming audience.

"North America expansion is an exciting journey for us as a team and a long-time strategic priority for Livewire as a business," said Tom Simpson, Global CEO of Livewire. "We’re committed to bringing our unique blend of creativity and technology to a whole new market, creating experiences that engage and inspire. I’m incredibly proud of our talented team and can’t wait to see the impact we’ll make together in this new chapter. As we build the next-gen attention platform, we're focused on harnessing the power of gaming to connect with Gen Z and Alpha, who are fundamentally reshaping the advertising landscape. Our approach is to create immersive, interactive experiences that capture and sustain their attention, positioning brands at the forefront of this dynamic new era."

As Livewire expands into North America, the company plans to introduce new campaign strategies for brands in the gaming space. Building on its existing work and team expertise, Livewire aims to deliver measurable results in the US market. For more information and updates on our latest projects, visit www.livewire.group.

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining adtech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single-entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and much more.

