‘From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success’: Kevin Harrington’s Latest Release Featuring Michael Avery

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is excited to announce the release of his new book, From Startup to Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success, featuring insights from Micheal Avery. With over 30 years of experience studying medicinal plants, Avery has dedicated his career to developing products that offer effective relief while reducing skin irritation. His expertise in natural remedies has positioned him as a leader in this field.From Startup to Standout combines the wisdom of Harrington, Avery, and other business experts to deliver actionable strategies designed to help entrepreneurs achieve lasting success. This collaborative resource provides real-world examples and proven techniques to drive growth and innovation in any business.Other notable contributors include:Tina VaidaAlycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout: Paths to Entrepreneurial Success represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit: www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM " investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Michael Avery:Michael Avery has been an avid reader since childhood. Living with epilepsy, he relies on cannabis to manage his seizures, forging his own path to a better life.He holds a degree in art and physical education from William Carey University and has gained valuable experience in product formulation and development.Passionate about the healing properties of cannabis, he founded Urban Alchemy, a skincare line specializing in all-natural CBD soap and topicals.With three decades of experience studying medicinal plants, he utilizes his extensive knowledge to create products that provide relief while minimizing skin irritation.Additionally, Michael is introducing Final Moment, a cloud-based video application that allows users to capture their authentic farewell messages for their funeral. His aim is to enhance the quality of life for users from their first day to well beyond their last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.