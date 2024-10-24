S. 4656, a bill to amend title 5, United State Code, concerning restrictions on the participation of certain Federal employees in partisan political activity, and for other purposes

S. 4656 would amend the Hatch Act, which limits certain political activities of federal employees. Under current law, most employees of the executive branch (referred to as “less restricted employees”) are allowed to participate in political management and campaign activities while off duty, as long as they are outside of federal facilities and do not use federal property. The bill would add employees of any Office of Inspector General or Office of Special Inspector General to the list of federal employees prohibited from participating in political management or campaigns (referred to as “further restricted employees”). Such prohibited activities include running for office, volunteering in any campaign, fundraising, or registering voters for a political party.

