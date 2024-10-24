H.R. 6826, a bill to designate the visitor and education center at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine as the Paul S. Sarbanes Visitor and Education Center

H. R. 6826 would designate the visitor and education center at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, as the “Paul S. Sarbanes Visitor and Education Center.” Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that updating maps, informational material, and signage would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.