S. 4651, SAFE Supply Chains Act

S. 4651 would stipulate that federal agencies can only procure and use information and communication technology from original manufacturers or authorized resellers. Under the bill, agencies would need to develop guidance to help entities that would otherwise be ineligible become authorized resellers. The bill would allow the Office of Management and Budget to waive that procurement requirement but would require it to report annually to the Congress on any waivers granted.

