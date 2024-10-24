Mace Threatens Biden-Harris White House with Subpoena to Obtain Information on Censorship Efforts to Interfere in the 2024 Election

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is continuing the Committee’s investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to pressure social media companies to censor Americans online. Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace previously sent a letter in September 2024 to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting information, but the White House has not provided responsive documents to the Chairwoman’s letter. In a follow up letter, Chairwoman Mace reiterates her outstanding request for all communications between the White House, social media companies, and any private sector entity regarding efforts to suppress free speech online and threatens the compulsory process if the White House continues to obstruct the Committee’s investigation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is continuing its oversight of information suppression campaigns in which the Administration may be currently engaged. On September 11, 2024, I wrote to you requesting that you transmit to the Committee documents related to this effort by September 25, 2024,” wrote Chairwoman Mace. “More than a month past that deadline, the Committee has received no substantive response, despite attempts by Committee staff to obtain responsive documents ­or a timeline for their receipt.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has advertised its willingness to manipulate the content of social media sites. In July 2021, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated at a press briefing that the Administration was “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” and the next day clarified that the White House was in regular contact with social media companies to raise concerns about certain types of information on their platforms. Censorship on social media continues. Recently, Facebook censored posts about Vice President Harris’s $42 billion rural broadband deployment boondoggle that has resulted in no Americans being connected to the Internet.

“If you continue to fail to produce the requested documents by October 31, 2024, the Committee will consider additional measures, including use of the compulsory process, to gain compliance and obtain this critical material,” continued Chairwoman Mace.

Read the letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris here.