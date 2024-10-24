Proposal to unlock 300 homes in northern suburbs

Release date: 25/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is proposing to rezone a vacant parcel of land in Adelaide’s northern suburbs to pave the way for 300 new homes.



The vacant site is situated south of John Rice Avenue at Elizabeth South, between Philip Highway and Commercial Road opposite the former Holden factory site.

The site has a long-standing Employment zoning, but has never been developed for commercial or industrial purposes.

The community is invited to provide feedback to the Code Amendment which would see the vacant 12.1 ha site rezoned to ‘Master Planned Neighbourhood’.

The State Governmnet owns 9.1 ha of the site, with the City of Playford responsible for the remaining 3 ha.

The parcel of land could accommodate a diverse range of housing and the potential for complementary recreational, community service and retail uses.

This proposal forms one of the many Code Amendments identified in the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, which seeks to increase the supply of land to create more homes to help address the housing crisis.

The proposal would extend the Affordable Housing Overlay, which requires developments of over 20 dwellings to provide 15 per cent affordable housing.

The proposal would create public open space on the western corner of the allotment and it also seeks to apply the Urban Tree Canopy Overlay. This promotes the planting of new trees and the retention of existing mature trees such as those that line the John Rice Avenue boundary of the site.

Should the proposal be approved, it is anticipated housing construction could commence from November 2026.

The state government is seeking the community’s feedback on the proposal and draft concept plan for how the land could be rezoned to support a new residential community.

Consultation is open until 5pm Monday, 2 December 2024 with details available at https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/john-rice-avenue-elizabeth-south-code-amendment

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The rezoning proposal is an opportunity to increase the supply and variety of housing within the fast-growing northern suburbs.

The proposal aligns with the approach for strategic infill development, identified within the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan.

We want to create a master planned community with new housing in an established area near existing jobs, services and transport.

It also supports tree canopy protection, as well as affordable housing outcomes and spaces for recreation and connection.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Houses in our community are in high demand – people want to live in a growing region with more jobs and more opportunities than ever before.

Our government is focused on tackling housing affordability whilst also creating lasting communities with the services and facilities needed for families to truly enjoy the exciting future our northern suburbs have to offer.

I encourage everyone to have their say about the proposal – we need your feedback to ensure that these opportunities reflect what our community wants to see in the area.