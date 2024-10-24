Submit Release
Celebrated Canadian Paralympic athlete writes autobiography

Front cover of Visions of Hope

An insightful, at times poetic, account of the life of a Canadian Paralympian.””
— Bruce Kidd
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yorkland Publishing announces the publication on November 1 of Jason Dunkerley’s Visions of Hope: Running Towards My Own Truth, an autobiography of an iconic blind Canadian middle-distance runner who won five Paralympic medals and numerous other laurels during his storied career.

In telling his story, Dunkerley introduces the reader to the behind-the-scenes intricacies of top-tier athletics: the rigours of intensive training; the building of rapport among athlete, guide and coach; the development and implementation of winning strategies; the never-ending struggle to excel; the searing letdown of defeat, and the euphoric triumph of victory.

Bruce Kidd, a fabled Canadian Olympian and Professor Emeritus of Sport Politics and Policy at the University of Toronto, called Visions of Hope “an insightful, at times poetic, account of the life of a Canadian Paralympian.”

Visions of Hope will soon be available from bookstores everywhere and can be purchased from Yorkland Publishing’s website (www.yorklandpublishing.com).

Yorkland Publishing plans to release Visions of Hope in a large-type edition and as an eBook and is partnering with the CNIB to produce an audiobook for release early next year.

