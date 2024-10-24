Former Chief Justice recalls wrangling with Legislature, Jerry Brown

(Subscription required) Former Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye recounted her career, including her occasionally testy relationship with the state Legislature and her "wrangling" with former Gov. Jerry Brown, during a conversation with former Justice Kathryn M. Werdegar at the California Supreme Court Historical Society on Tuesday.

