Biden Nominates 2 to Southern California District Courts

(Subscription required) U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheeks and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Serena Murillo will join four other California judicial nominees awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation votes in the final months of Joe Biden's presidency.

