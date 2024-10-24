Work with FEMA to Help Tennessee Recover from Helene

FEMA is hiring! Join the team that helps people in need before, during and after disasters.

FEMA is seeking liaisons, site inspectors, environmental specialists, geospatial information analysts, media relations specialists and more to help Tennessee residents recover from Tropical Storm Helene. Jobs are available in Knoxville and Nashville, and candidates with diverse experiences are encouraged to apply.

These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments, which may be extended based on the needs of the recovery mission.

To apply for a position or see a list of open positions, visit this link: USAJOBS - Search; go to USAJobs.gov, type “FEMA” and “local hire” in the keywords section and “Tennessee” for location; or hold your phone’s camera up to this QR code:

All positions will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on the closing date or when 100 applications are received.

For tips, including how to prepare your resume and navigate the website, visit USAJOBS Help Center - Application Process.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and a credit check. Employees are also required to participate in direct deposit or electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called for an interview.