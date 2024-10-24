CarnoSyn® Brands Announces New U.S. Distribution Agreement With B&D Nutritional Ingredients

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarnoSyn® Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), are pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc., a renowned raw material distributor in the dietary supplement industry since 1993. This strategic partnership took effect on October 1st, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, B&D will distribute NAI’s newly introduced carnosine booster, TriBsyn™, to the U.S.-based nutritional dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage market segments. Carnosine, which is naturally produced in the body through the synthesizing of beta-alanine and histidine, is a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to provide health benefits for muscle, brain, heart, bone, and overall systemic health. NAI’s new TriBsyn™ product is a patent-pending ingredient that utilizes proprietary technology to increase beta-alanine bioavailability and absorption, while effectively eliminating the common paresthesia sensation associated with efficacious dosages of beta-alanine. TriBsyn™ provides the opportunity to reach untapped consumers from older adults to vegetarians, vegans, and others looking to boost their carnosine levels.

“This strategic partnership between NAI and B&D is a testament to our longstanding business relationship,” said Mark LeDoux, CEO and Chairman of the Board at NAI. “B&D’s reputation and commitment to their customers is unwavering. This distribution agreement will help drive the awareness and growth of the TriBsyn™ innovation launched in August 2024. We are excited to broaden our distribution efforts with B&D and to share our groundbreaking new ingredient with the industry.”

B&D is a leading distributor specializing in the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, personal care, pet health, and craft brewery industries. TriBsyn™ represents the latest innovative ingredient added to B&D’s specialty ingredient portfolio for distribution. Their well-stocked warehouse complements just-in-time inventory needs, and a deep understanding of the industry makes B&D a first-class partner.

“B&D is honored to be NAI’s partner to promote TriBsyn™,” stated Bill Van Dyke, B&D President. “TriBsyn™ fits B&Ds’ portfolio and model extremely well by being a clinically supported and unique dietary ingredient. We believe TriBsyn™ will be an excellent ingredient for anti-aging, cognitive function, and support of physical activity.”

About B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and based in Carlsbad, California, B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc. is a national leader in the sales, distribution, and marketing of high-quality dietary ingredients and flavors to the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, personal care, pet health, and craft brewery industries. B&D has a portfolio of premium ingredients from leading manufacturers supporting a wide array of health benefits that today’s consumers are looking for. B&D is active in several industry organizations representing the dietary supplement, personal care, and pet health industries. Memberships include, Natural Products Association, Consumer Healthcare Products Association, Association of American Feed Control Officials, National Animal Supplement Council. For more information, visit www.bdnutritional.com .

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature three clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, and TriBsyn™ powder. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The new “paresthesia-free” TriBsyn™ powder allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement category, including medical and other fortified food products. To learn more about SR CarnoSyn® in active nutrition and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com . For more information about the latest innovation, TriBsyn™, visit www.tribsyn.com .

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com .

Contact: Renee Michaelson Director of Global Marketing NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands (760) 736-7700 info@nai-online.com

