115th Fire Department Sweeps the Board

MADISON, Wis. –

Members of the 115th Fighter Wing Fire and Emergency Services along with 115th Mission Support Group leadership accepted several Air National Guard level awards for 2023 at the annual Air National Guard Fire Chief’s Association banquet in Port Charlotte, Florida July 31, 2024.

Present at the banquet were 115th Mission Support Group Deputy Commander , Lt. Col. Michael Dunlap, Chief of Fire and Emergency Services Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Loescher and Assistant Fire Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Turner.

The 115th Fire and Emergency Services brought three awards back to Truax Field, Wisconsin; the Chief Master Sgt. Ralph E. Sanborn Fire Department of the Year Award, the Fire Prevention Program of the Year for the Air National Guard and the Chief Master Sgt. Edward W. Wolbert Award as the Air National Guard Fire Chief’s Association Fire Department of the Year in the large category.

These awards highlight an impressive performance throughout a taxing year for the 115th Fighter Wing’s fire department, but to Loescher they tell a much deeper story.

“These awards represent the daily efforts of every one of our military and civilian firefighters,” said Loescher. “A unique aspect of these accomplishments is that the award packages are evaluated by two very different panels of professionals. Having both panels come to the same conclusion about our performance is incredibly meaningful.”

The Air National Guard awards are determined by a panel of fire chiefs, whereas the Air National Guard Fire Chief’s Association award is determined by a panel of commanders.

“Equally impactful is that we were awarded for every organizational award that we were eligible for , ; no other Air National Guard fire department won an organizational award that the 115th Fighter Wing fire department submitted a package for,” said Loescher. “To me, that makes this a truly historic accomplishment for our organization.”

Loescher is not the only Fighter Wing member that holds the fire department in such a high regard. Dunlap, who previously served as the Civil Engineering Squadron Commander, overseeing the fire department during 2023, shared his admirations.

“The work that this fire department does is truly phenomenal and the three national level awards they won last year are a testament to that,” said Dunlap. “Whether they’re responding to an aircraft incident, a medical emergency in the terminal or taking their skills overseas there just isn’t any comparison to any other department.”

Loescher attributes much of the fire department’s success in 2023 to their attention to detail at every level of the department along with their partnerships with the community and other organizations on base.

“We evaluate everything, and train to improve on every aspect of both emergency and non-emergency responses,” said Loescher.

In 2023, the fire department implemented an aggressive quality control and training program, which reduced the time it takes to receive a call for aid and dispatch firefighters to the scene by 28 percent.

These efforts paid immediate dividends, as evidenced by the three lives saved by 115th Fighter Wing firefighters during 2023 and in their speed and precision when responding to incidents both on base and to Dane County Regional Airport.

“Our partnerships are critical to everything we do,” said Loescher. “Our 115th Vehicle Maintenance Flight worked long hours to ensure that our fire trucks were in-service for more than 99 percent of the year and the personnel at Dane County Regional Airport work diligently with our firefighters to ensure their proficiency in operating safely on the airfield. Obviously, nothing we do is possible without those partnerships among others.”

While 2024 is proving to be an equally challenging year, Loescher is confident in every member of the fire department as he reflects on one of his guiding principles.

The quote from Marcus Aurelius “The secret to all victories lies in the organization of the non-obvious” has been posted in the chief’s office since 2021 and serves as a stark reminder that seemingly minute details involved in accomplishing the mission of the 115th Fighter Wing are often more significant than they might seem.

“The Airmen and civilians of the 115th Fighter Wing have all embarked on a ‘no fail’ endeavor when they chose this career path and organization,” said Loescher. “Everything matters, nothing is insignificant and failing is not an option no matter the obstacles before us. Our firefighters have embraced that simple truth right along with the rest of the fighter wing.”