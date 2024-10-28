Goethe-Institut Reopens in New San Francisco Location

Goethe-Institut Logo

Featuring Contemporary German Arts, Technology, and Education

We are excited to introduce our new space to San Francisco, offering programs highlighting contemporary German culture while continuing to encourage intercultural dialogue between Germany and the US.” — Noémie Njangiru, Head of the Goethe-Institut San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Goethe-Institut San Francisco proudly announces its reopening at 657 Howard Street, located in San Francisco’s cultural corridor, with a renewed focus on diverse cultural and educational events. The inaugural exhibition, C/Change/StepIntoGerman, emphasizes the role of emerging technologies in fostering intercultural dialogue and amplifying marginalized voices through intentional design.The new facility includes an exhibition and event space, perfect for interdisciplinary programs and public events. Expanded offerings include art, film, literature, theater, dance, and educational opportunities, focusing on international collaboration. As part of a network of 151 Goethe-Instituts globally, the Bay Area branch weaves global perspectives into addressing local issues, particularly the societal impact of new technologies.Opening Exhibition: C/Change and StepIntoGermanThe first exhibition at the new location, C/Change and StepIntoGerman, will be open to the public from October 28 to November 22, 2024. This exhibition explores technology’s transformative role in promoting cultural exchange and amplifying marginalized voices. Visitors are welcome to explore the exhibition during public hours, free of charge, from Tuesday to Thursday, 11 AM to 4 PM, with extended hours until 7:30 PM on select dates.For more information, please visit the Goethe-Institut website or follow on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn. Press materials can be found here About the Goethe-InstitutEstablished in 1967, the Goethe-Institut San Francisco fosters cultural exchange and dialogue between Germany and the U.S. Through a diverse range of programs, including exhibitions, screenings, concerts, festivals, and workshops, the Goethe-Institut highlights contemporary German art, film, and the intersection of art and technology. It also facilitates public discussion on current socio-political issues in collaboration with its American partners.

