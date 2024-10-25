Chandan Kamble Releases 'US-China Relations in the Twenty-First Century,' Analyzing the Relationship Between the two.

US-China Relations in the Twenty-First Century: The Politics of Confrontation versus the Politics of Competitive Coexistence

Kamble's new book offers an in-depth analysis of the evolving US-China relationship, examining security, economics, and the balance of power in the 21st century

Understanding the US-China relationship is crucial to grasping the future of global politics. In the 21st century, it’s more than just economics—it’s about strategic dominance.” — Chandan Kamble

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chandan Kamble announces the release of his book "US-China Relations in the Twenty-First Century," a comprehensive analysis of the complex dynamics between two global superpowers. The book looks into cooperation, competition, security, economic interdependence, and historical legacies, offering deep insights into their relationship's challenges and opportunities.About the Book:"US-China Relations in the Twenty-First Century" is an international politics book that explores the complex interplay of power, territory, and economics in shaping today's global landscape, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region. It looks into the challenges and opportunities stemming from China's rise and its interactions with the United States and other regional powers. The tension between competition and cooperation is central to the discussion, emphasizing the complexities of balancing economic interests with security concerns amidst historical rivalries.Tracing the Evolution of World Orders:The book provides a historical perspective on the evolution of world orders, from ancient empires to modern superpowers. The author highlights the global power shift from the West to the East, focusing on China's growing influence in international security and military capabilities.Hobbesian Realism vs. Kantian Liberalism:The author examines the ideological battle between two dominant philosophies—Hobbesian realism, where power dictates international relations, and Kantian liberalism, which advocates for global cooperation and peace. The book argues that the 21st-century global order is increasingly defined by conflict and competition, driven by China's rise as a major international power.A Strategic Battle Beyond Economics:The author argues that the trade war is more than just an economic dispute; it is a strategic battle for global influence. The book examines how both the United States and China are using trade as a tool to assert their dominance, disrupting the international trading system and challenging the principles that have long governed global commerce.Pragmatism Over Values:The author critiques China’s foreign policy, suggesting that it often emphasizes pragmatic management of territorial disputes over Confucian ideals. It argues that American foreign policy must address the interconnected issues of territorial disputes, trade, security, and stability to maintain regional and international security effectively.Theoretical Perspectives on Security:The book contrasts two major schools of thought in international politics: the "might is right" perspective and the Kantian liberal world order. It highlights how these ideologies shape American defense and foreign policy, particularly in response to China’s rise as a regional security threat. The book also critiques the Trump administration’s focus on economic relations with China, noting its impact on traditional security concerns, especially in global challenges.China’s Political Stability:China's political stability under President Xi Jinping is marked by tight CCP control and significant economic growth, contrasting with the open democracies of the West. However, social tensions and policy failures pose risks. Despite a strong economic performance, China faces challenges from ethnic conflicts, environmental issues, and the threat of political instability.About the Author:Chandan Kamble is a distinguished scholar with profound expertise in US foreign policy and international relations. He embarked on his academic journey with a Ph.D. dissertation on US security concerns in the Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on the Cyprus crisis. Kamble’s career spans extensive research on geopolitical issues, including US-China relations and international cartography. His scholarly work has been shaped by invaluable guidance from notable figures and institutions, such as David S. Ferriero and the New York Public Library. Kamble's latest projects explore the dynamics of US-China relations, reflecting his deep engagement with global geopolitical challenges.Availability: Available on Amazon , "US-China Relations in the Twenty-First Century" is an international politics book that explores US-China Relations.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

