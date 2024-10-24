Kevin Harrington Launches 'From Startup To Standout': A Collaborative Blueprint for Business Success, with Tina Vaida

FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed entrepreneur and original "Shark Tank" investor Kevin Harrington is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, From Startup To Standout, in collaboration with Tina Vaida, founder of Vaida and a symbol of conscious affordable luxury. Raised in Transylvania by her grandmother and shaped by the shadows of communism in Romania, Tina’s journey reflects resilience, innovation, and dedication to creating products that are both beautiful and mindful of their impact.This innovative guide is the result of a collaborative effort with 15 of Harrington's followers, each bringing their unique story and expertise to create a comprehensive resource for entrepreneurs and business owners eager to break free from the noise, attract attention, and drive real growth.From Startup To Standout is packed with actionable steps and real-world examples from Kevin Harrington and some of the world's top business experts. Designed to deliver tangible results, this book offers readers practical strategies currently employed by successful entrepreneurs across various industries.Other notable contributors include:Alycia KabackBrian KentMorgan Leigh MillerPhyllis MendezChuck BongiovanniAdam HannaMichael AveryDavid EggersFernan ChaconDhanashree DorageBrenda C. NaglePaul H. GrahamGlenda DawsonMart RatliffKevin Harrington emphasized the value of this collaborative project, stating, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. From Startup To Standout is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."The book covers a broad spectrum of topics, providing valuable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. From marketing and sales to leadership and innovation, From Startup To Standout equips readers with the tools they need to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market.The launch of From Startup To Standout represents a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader in the entrepreneurial community.The book will be available nationwide on AmazonTM and at leading bookstores, ensuring wide accessibility for aspiring and established business owners alike.For more information about From Startup To Standout and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the co-authors, visit www.fromstartuptostandout.com About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Tina Vaida:Tina Vaida grew up in Transylvania, raised by her grandmother. From an early age, Tina learned that true elegance was not found in grand ballrooms but in the simple joys of stitching together festive garments that mirrored the enchantment of their surroundings.With her childhood marked by the shadows of communism in Romania, she found solace in the traditions passed down by her grandmother.Following a daring escape to Austria with her mother, Tina faced fresh challenges of a new environment and language. Undeterred by adversity, she forged her path as an independent young woman, working tirelessly to support her own education.It was during her college years that Tina's entrepreneurial spirit ignited. Italy helped hone her skills as a freelance journalist, ghostwriter, and press photographer, but it was her move to America, the land of opportunity, where Tina founded Vaida—a beacon of conscious affordable luxury reflecting her ethos of creating products that were both beautiful and mindful of their impact on the planet and humanity.

