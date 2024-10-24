Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — October 24, 2024

Nevada Division of Insurance Fines DHI Title of Nevada, Inc. $15,000 for Compliance Violations

[CARSON CITY, NV] – Nevada Insurance Commissioner Scott J. Kipper announced today that the Division of Insurance (Division) has issued a $15,000 fine to DHI Title of Nevada, Inc. as part of an enforcement action to address regulatory violations. The penalty is part of the Division’s continued effort to safeguard Nevada consumers and uphold transparency within the title insurance industry.

The Division finalized the enforcement action on October 23, 2024, in response to violations related to title insurance operations by DHI Title of Nevada, Inc. This action reflects the Division’s commitment to ensuring high standards of compliance and accountability among insurers operating in Nevada.

"The Nevada Division of Insurance is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses adhere to regulatory standards designed to protect consumers,” said Commissioner Kipper. “This fine reinforces our mission to act decisively when companies violate the laws intended to create a fair marketplace.”

The enforcement underscores the Division's broader role in protecting consumers while promoting a fair and competitive insurance marketplace. The fine serves as a reminder that all licensed entities must meet their regulatory obligations or face consequences that reflect the seriousness of their non-compliance.

For further information, or if you have general insurance inquiries, please contact the Nevada Division of Insurance at (888) 872-3234 or visit DOI.NV.GOV.

