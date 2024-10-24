PFAS: Forever Chemicals

Our focus on ‘Forever Chemicals’ (also known as PFAS) is critical and ongoing because of the health risks that have impacted many people, and for legal cases that have been slow to unfold.
PFAS is the substance that makes Teflon non-stick, fire-retardant chemical foam so effective, and degreasing and stain resistant treatments improve clothing and more. Contamination in the human body is permanent—and that’s where the Attorney General’s Office comes in! Learn more about how we’ve teamed up with other states and the federal government to seek legal remedies for this pollutant.
On this edition of Legally Speaking, we speak to Health and Environment Division Director Craig Anderson to clarify this issue.
