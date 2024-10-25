Prutch's Garage Door Expands Colorado Footprint with Acquisition of Kenny's Overhead Doors

Kenny's Garage Door Logo

RIFLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prutch's Garage Door , a leading provider of custom garage door solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Kenny's Overhead Doors (KOD) in Rifle, Colorado. With this strategic move, Prutch's adds its fifth location in the state, significantly strengthening its presence in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs areas.This acquisition enables Prutch's Garage Door to tap into the region's underserved demand for luxury garage door overlay options, specifically tailored for high-end homes and properties. "We have unmatched proprietary processes and technology for custom wood, steel, or composite overlays," said Garrett Stevens, Owner of Prutch's Garage Door. "This new location allows us to better serve the Aspen community, where there’s a clear need for premium, bespoke garage door solutions."Kenny's Overhead Doors, a fixture in the area for over 22 years, will retain its well-established name and continue operating under its current brand. Kenny Meyer, the founder of KOD, will remain on board throughout the transition, ensuring that the business upholds its legacy of premier service and fair pricing that local customers have come to expect."We are excited to welcome Kenny's Overhead Doors into the Prutch's Garage Door family. Our goal is to maintain the trust and relationships Kenny's has built over the past two decades while introducing our advanced overlay techniques and expanded product offerings to better meet the needs of this vibrant community," Stevens added.With this expansion, Prutch's Garage Door solidifies its commitment to providing top-tier garage door services across Colorado, including innovative solutions for custom wood, steel, and composite garage doors. Prutch’s blend of technological advancement and craftsmanship continues to set a new standard for garage door design and service in resort communities.For more information on Prutch's Garage Door and its latest acquisition, please visit www.prutchsgaragedoor.com

