KATZEN Announces Completion of World’s Largest Dry Mill Bioethanol Plant

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KATZEN International, Inc., a leading bioethanol process technology, design, and engineering company, today announced the completion and startup of the INPASA Agroindustrial S/A bioethanol plant expansion project in Sinop, Mato Grosso, Brazil. The expansion boosted the plant’s production capacity to 2.1 billion liters per year, making it the world's largest grain-based “dry mill” bioethanol plant.The KATZEN-designed Sinop plant was constructed by INPASA in 2019 to produce 490 million liters of motor fuel-grade ethanol annually. INPASA commissioned KATZEN to expand the plant in four stages commencing in 2021. The new plant configuration will process 4.6 million tons of locally grown corn to produce 2.1 billion liters per year of ethanol, 1 million tons of DDGS (high value-added protein), 105 thousand tons of corn oil, and 804.1 GWh of bioelectricity.The INPASA Sinop Plant further demonstrates KATZEN’s leadership in bioethanol production technology. KATZEN-designed plants presently account for 60% of Brazil’s grain-based ethanol production, with an additional 1.7 billion liters capacity under design and construction.KATZEN President & CEO David Lococo said that KATZEN is proud to support INPASA in this monumental achievement. The Sinop expansion symbolizes KATZEN’s mission to develop and implement state-of-the-art bioprocessing technologies to support the world’s increasing demand for renewable fuels.ABOUT KATZEN International, Inc.Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, KATZEN International, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced renewable energy solutions to the global biofuels industry. With seven decades of experience, KATZEN has built a reputation for delivering innovative process design, technology, and engineering solutions. The company has successfully installed its proprietary technology into more than 140 bioethanol facilities in 40 countries. KATZEN's innovative process design and commitment to continuous improvement have made it a trusted leader in bioethanol technology. Learn more at www.katzen.com ABOUT INPASAINPASA del Paraguay was established in 2007 with the mission of providing clean and sustainable solutions to meet the planet's increasing demand for green energy. INPASA has since expanded operations to become South America's largest grain-based bioethanol producer, operating 2 plants in Paraguay and 4 in Brazil, with an additional two plants under design and construction in Brazil. The company develops and implements innovative technologies for verticalization and added value of biofuels and by-products, driving the world’s transition to clean, renewable energy. For more details, please visit www.inpasa.com.br/

