NEWS RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOST MEETINGS AND CONSULTATIONS IN HILO

October 23, 2024

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOST MEETINGS AND CONSULTATIONS IN HILO

HONOLULU – The Real Estate Commission will convene its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2024 in the State Office Building at 75 Aupuni Street in Hilo. The meeting will be in Conference Room C on the first floor.

Real estate licensees, government officials, members of the condominium community, educators and interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in this meeting. Members of the Real Estate Commission and the commission’s staff will be present. The commission invites comments and recommendations on current and future programs.

Concurrently, a real estate specialist and a condominium specialist will be available for individual meetings after the commission meeting or by appointment.

A real estate specialist will be available to answer questions about licensing laws and rules, licensing applications, broker experience certificate applications, examination administration, continuing education, new legislation, real estate commission procedures, educational programs and other related topics.

A condominium specialist will be available to answer questions about boards, associations, meetings, condominium managing agents, condominium association registration, fidelity bonding, condominium property regime statute, public reports, project registration, new legislation, reserves and other condominium-related topics.

For more information, contact the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2643 or call toll-free from the island of Hawai‘i at 808-974-4000, ext. 62643.

The Real Estate Commission is one of 52 boards, commissions and programs administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses and prelicense instructors.

