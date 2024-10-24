News Release – DOH Shuts Down Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH SHUTS DOWN KAT’S KAU KAU MOʻOPUNA STYLE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 23, 2024 24-139

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Kat’s Kau Kau Moʻopuna Style on Oct. 22, 2024 due to a lack of an operational handwashing sink within the facility. The establishment, located at Mile Marker 106, Māmalahoa Hwy. in Kailua-Kona, is operated by Makaio Holdings LLC.

During a routine inspection conducted on Oct. 22, 2024, the DOH inspector noted the following:

The one handwashing sink located in the mobile establishment was unable to dispense water.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Repair the handwashing sink to operational status.

The establishment shall remain closed for business until the handwashing sink is repaired and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted. The operator will contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when the sink has been repaired.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch website.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]