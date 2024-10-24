Coherent Introduces ARM FL20D Fiber Laser, Setting New Standards for High-Power Welding





PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser technology, today announced the launch of the ARM FL20D fiber laser. This new offering in the highly successful ARM laser family features a new higher power level of 20 kW and a unique dual ring beam configuration. Representing a significant advance in welding capability, the ARM FL20D enables faster speeds and improved quality in a wide range of applications.

The unique design of the ARM FL20D incorporates a center beam and two coaxial ring beams, all with independent control. This configuration allows for precise control over the welding process, resulting in exceptional results, especially in challenging materials such as cast aluminum. By eliminating the need for filler wire in many processes, the ARM FL20D offers significant cost savings and increased process efficiency.

“The ARM FL20D laser is a game-changer for the welding industry,” said Jarno Kangastupa, Managing Director, Coherent Tampere (Finland). “Its ability to achieve higher welding speeds while maintaining exceptional quality and reducing costs makes it an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking to improve their productivity and competitiveness.”

Key features of the ARM FL20D fiber laser:

Increased Power: Up to 20 kW maximum power level for faster welding speeds.

Up to 20 kW maximum power level for faster welding speeds. Dual Ring Configuration: Precise control over the welding process for superior results.

Precise control over the welding process for superior results. Elimination of Filler Wire: Cost savings and increased efficiency in many applications.

Cost savings and increased efficiency in many applications. Superior Quality: Consistent welding results, even in challenging materials such as cast aluminum.



The ARM FL20D is designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance welding solutions. Its ability to handle demanding applications, such as cast aluminum welding for EV drivetrain and body-in-white applications, makes it an asset for industries including automotive, aerospace, and energy storage.

Coherent is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, and this is evident in the development of the ARM FL20D. The company’s extensive experience in laser technology ensures that this product meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The ARM FL20D is expected to be commercially available in February 2025.

To learn more about the ARM FLD series and other Coherent products, visit Coherent at EuroBLECH Booth B52 in Hannover, Germany, October 22-25, 2024.

